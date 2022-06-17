unrecognizable in his latest project

Who doesn’t know Sofia Vergara? Yes, one of the best known actresses of modern-family and the highest paid female performer for many, many years. Well, if you have in your head the image of a glamorous woman, with infarct dresses and a perfect complexion, it is better that you sit down because curves come. The woman, who today is 49 years old, he is completely unrecognizable in his next projectand his first images of the shooting confirm it.

Sofia Vergara puts herself in the shoes of The Queen of Cocaine

Sofia Vergara may seem like she’s missing a bit (the last time we saw her in a moderately powerful movie was in Cheffrom 2014, and since then she has been missing a lot), but the series that she has running for Netflix is very powerful: Griselda tells us the story of Griselda Blancoa businesswoman who created one of the most profitable drug cartels in history.

It is this role that has forced her to change the traditional image of a gorgeous actress, because in fiction she is also a mother who takes care of her children as if there were no tomorrow. And of course, she must also face moments of tension and be prepared for everything.

In the photos from the shooting of Griselda we see one Sofia Vergara unrecognizable woman who opts for a long dress that is not fitted at all, loose hair and almost no makeup. ✅

Do you remember his character in Modern Family? Unrecognizable.

What has become of Sofía Vergara in recent years?

It’s not that he missed work Sofia Vergarabut it is true that the success of modern-family almost nothing helped him: in 2021 he gave voice to a Mexican animated film, in 2019 he co-starred basement (a low-budget North American film) and in 2018 we saw her together with umma thurman Y Tim Roth in a boring heist comedy. Will Griselda be the role that brings him back to the top? We’ll check it out this year on Netflix.