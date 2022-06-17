MANCHESTER (United Kingdom) – According to the British newspaper Mirror, Cristiano Ronaldo would be dissatisfied with the quality of some training facilities of the Manchester United in particular of swimming pools . Having learned of this Portuguese malaise, the Red Devils’ leadership would have readily planned a restoration intervention and modernization to satisfy him already before the start of the next summer preparation.

The United striker reportedly reported to the club’s Aon training complex heads in Carrington that he wasn’t going to use the main pool and the plunge pool because the loose, chipped and missing tiles made it dangerous. And she would urged the club to re-tile and refurbish both pools, complaining that after twelve years (ie since he left United for Real) these structures had remained the same and without any modernization. The club management would take his complaints seriously and order the repair work on swimming pools, which will be refurbished in time for pre-season training which begins in mid-July. According to the Mirror, the Portuguese – United’s top scorer last season with 24 goals – had been disappointed by the drop in standards at both Carrington and Old Trafford since his return to England at the start of the season just ended: his house for rent in Cheshire it has an indoor pool so you can perform water-based exercises without having to use the Carrington pool.