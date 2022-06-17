Unexpected crossing: after being mentioned by Jennifer Aniston as a “famous for doing nothing”, Monica Lewinsky pointed against the actress

Jennifer Aniston and Monica Lewinsky starred in a crossover as a result of some reflections expressed by the star of friends In an interview. The actress questioned the fame given to certain figures “for doing nothing” and criticized certain Internet celebrities for “diluting” Hollywood.

Aniston, 53, spoke with her colleague Sebastian Stan, 39, during an interview for the Actors on Actors series for the magazine Variety. One of the topics of debate between the two was popularity, a moment of the conversation in which the one who was the wife of Brad Pitt presented her opinions. “The internet shaped a new culture about people getting famous for nothing. Paris Hilton, Monica Lewinsky, all of them…”, said the actress. And she added: “Now you are famous for TikTok, for YouTube, for Instagram, it is as if our work is diluted. I feel lucky to have been able to get a taste of what the industry was like before this” he pointed.

His words quickly caused the reaction of several users on social networks. Many of them described the interpreter as “hypocritical” for expressing herself in terms that they consider to be an attack against the causes of the #MeToo movement, of which Aniston was previously in favor. “She went from empowering to downgrading another woman’s past,” one user commented.

Wait, Jennifer Aniston said that Monica Lewinsky is famous for doing nothing? Lewinsky was prey to her boss, who was literally the president. She already talked about how the media coverage affected her, she did not want to be famous, ”remarked another Internet user.

Although Lewinsky has yet to issue a direct response to the actress’s claims, she made her feelings on the matter very clear when she “liked” a tweet criticizing stars who “degraded another woman’s past” despite of affirming that he “preached empowerment”. In addition, through the same social network, he shared today a public invitation to join a campaign against cyberbullying. “The internet can be amazing, but it could be even better without bullying, harassment, and abuse. Today I am supporting #stopcyberbullyingday “, wrote .

Lewinsky was at the center of a sex scandal with then-President Bill Clinton in 1998 after their two-year-long affair came to light. After more than two decades of putting up with others telling her story and using it as an easy joke, she herself decided to appropriate her past and give it a new meaning. She did it hand in hand Ryan Murphy, known for series like glee either The Politicianswho encouraged her to tell the story for television from her perspective.

That’s what season three is about. american crime story called, in this case, Impeachmentin reference to the impeachment trial that then US President Bill Clinton faced after his two-year affair, between 1995 and 1997, with the unpaid intern was discovered.

Monica Lewinsky with Bill Clinton in the White House in full romance

In 2014, after ten years of silence, Lewinsky took courage to say that the asymmetrical relationship with the man she was in love with – he was 49 and she was 22 – was also part of an abuse, if not sexual because she herself assured that everything was consented, at least, to power, not to mention the tremendous public humiliation of which he was a victim at that time . He did so in an essay he published in Vanity Fair titled “Shame and Survival,” where he discussed his life over the past decade and the scandal itself. That same year his first television interview also appeared in a three-part special on the National Geographic channel, The 90s: The Last Great Decade.