Uncertain significance of the lawsuits involving Johnny Depp, Dylan, Nirvana and Ana de Armas, by Ignacio Vidal-Folch

once sentenced the cause that faced the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard To the general amusement of the world population, it is unlikely that hostilities will resume only with her new declarations saying that she is still in love with him, as striking as they may be. No, leave it. The subject does not give much more than itself.

And summer is almost upon us, with a predictable monotony of news about the massacres in the Ukraine, the heat wave, small boats and shipwrecks, etc. Wouldn’t it be time back to other exciting lawsuits, also North Americans, who were recently talked about, but who, for whatever reason, were immediately forgotten by the press, abandoned as if there was not much chicha to get out of there? These issues of disagreement arrived, shone briefly like a comet, and then faded away, losing the shifting interest of the media and public opinion.

And we are not referring to the lawsuit for a rape allegedly committed in 1965 in New York by Bob Dylan against a certain JC, who was twelve tender years old at the time of the alleged events and had taken fifty-five years to decide to report him. Such an accusation was echoed, last August, by the entire world press, all without exception, with many columnists giving fuel to it under the guise of feminism and brainy specialists trying to find out which woman, among the crowd with which the bard had deal, responded to the initials JC Until the singer’s lawyers recalled that on the dates of the alleged abuses he did not step on “the city that never sleeps”Well, I was on tour in Europe. And nothing more was heard of the matter.

No, stop that thing about Dylan not going anywhere, I mean cases like Spencer Eldenwho thirty years ago, as a boy of four, was photographed swimming before the hook of a fishing rod that had a one euro bill stuck in it, for the cover of the album never mindwho made the fortune of the grunge rock group Nirvana.

For that photo of the naked baby, which became, as they say, “an iconic image” – that is, that everyone knows it – Elden’s father received two hundred sad dollars.

The curious reader will remember (or perhaps not remember) that Spencer, who has the logo of never mindand who has not had much luck during these three decades, but rather drags himself through the hot, unforgiving streets of Hollywood, is suing Nirvana survivors for their image rights, violated on that cover, and accuses them of having sexually exploited him, of promoting child pornography and of having caused him, with that photo in which his childish nudity was so exposed, a state of permanent anguish, for which he demands to be compensated with 150,000 dollars.

Well, let’s see, how is that complaint going, which was filed last summer and of which nothing else has been known? Is it possible that no Yankee magistrate wanted to process it? (I cannot believe such negligence of a judicial system like the North American one, capable of wasting, in its day, not so distant, hundreds of millions of dollars in the investigation of a prosecutor obsessed with finding out, under the pretext of democratic neatness, if the president Bill Clinton had or had not slept with his intern, Monica Lewinsky.)

Another even more interesting case is that of Messrs. Woulfe and Rosza, who have sued Universal Film Studios: they saw the trailer of the film in a cinema Yesterdayin which the actress Ana de Armas appeared. They found the trailer seductive enough to rent the film, for $3.99, to watch at home; but it turns out that the scenes in which Ana appeared had been deleted on the editing table. She does not appear in the film. This struck the two moviegoers as unacceptable “false advertising,” and They demand a compensation of five million dollars, on behalf of all those who, like them, were frustrated when they rented the film and found that the presence of the young Cuban actress had been hidden from them.

How did this case end or where are we? Oh mystery. Nobody says anything. They don’t give news NYTneither him Herald-Tribune. We haven’t even seen the faces of Rosza and Woulfe brandishing the cover of Yesterdaynor read textual statements in which they could tell us the details of that disappointing time when, sitting on the sofa, perhaps with a few beers and a bowl of popcorn, to contemplate Ana in Yesterdaythey went through scene after scene until they reached the word the end and the credits, without even a shadow of the Cuban actress being seen.

These complaints, these judicial hostilities and demands for compensation and justice for trivial offenses, these honorable complaints, what will they respond to? To a legal mismatch? A problem of mere stupidity? And are they not perhaps the reflection, the pale copy, the replica of a higher disagreement, related to the human condition itself?

In other words, Messrs. JC, Elden, Rosza and Woulfe, etcetera, etcetera, are telling us: «For this ridiculous cause, which is the image of my own life, I resort to this birria of court, since there is no otheras there is no other”.