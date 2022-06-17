Tyson Fury would look for exhibition fights against The Rock and Mike Tyson

Always controversial, Tyson Fury surprised the boxing world by revealing the rivals he would like to face and included two great representatives in the ring.

In an interview with Good Morning Britain, ‘The Gypsy King’ assured that he is shaping up for a fight with old glories like Mike Tyson and Dwayne Johnson ‘The Rock’.

“This is not professional boxing (referring to exhibition matches), it is pure entertainment, that’s all, no more and no less. The difference is that, in the exhibitions, you are not there to win or lose, you are there to put on a show for the fans. You can fight against old glories, celebrities, or against whoever you want. I want to fight Mike Tyson, Lennox Lewis, Frank Bruno or Dwayne Johnson, The Rock.”

Tyson (Nick Potts/AP)

It should be remembered that Tyson Fury already had an experience outside of boxing, when he had a fight in WWE, at an event in Saudi Arabia, in 2019, where he beat Braun Strowman.

Fury, current WBC heavyweight world champion, has stated on more than one occasion that he is already retired, although he will not abandon the world title yet, since he can carry it for the next 12 months without having to expose it.

The English boxer has a record of 32-0-1, 23 KOs, including his last win against Dillian Whyte at Wembley.

