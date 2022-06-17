two Oscars and a famous son









It’s Hollywood history. With nine nominations and two wins as an actor at the Oscar Awards, Denzel Washington has written his name in capital letters in the seventh art. to their 67 years can boast of having fascinated the public in films of a very different kind, from drama to action, and under the orders of brilliant directors, a facet that he himself has explored on several occasions, such as in the acclaimed fences. In addition to being married for many years, it is very likely that you have seen one of his four children in the movies, even getting to be nominated for the Golden Globes. Of course, Denzel Washington has no shortage of reasons to be happy and could be even happier in a few days. On Sunday the ceremony of the Oscar awards and he is one of the candidates to win a statuette for The tragedy of Macbeth.

Two Oscars Sidney Poitier He was the first black actor to win an Oscar in the lead category. He got it in 1963 with the movie lilies of the valley. almost 40 years passed until someone repeated the achievement. That person was Denzel Washington, who, with his performance in Training daywon the statuette in 2002, the year in which he also Halle Berry She won the Oscar for best leading actress. It was not Denzel Washington’s first time at the Oscars. He was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for the first time in 1988 for scream freedom and repeated in 1990 with glory timeshis first Oscar. The second came in 2001, already in the category of protagonist, for Training day. Previously he had been a candidate with Malcolm X Y Hurricane Carterwhich were followed The flight, fences Y Roman J. Israel, Esq. Denzel Washington himself He directed fencesa film he also produced.











Denzel Washington at the 2002 Oscar Awards GTRES GTRES/ DOUG MILLS/ AP Photo This year he will try to add one more statuette to his collection for his leading role in The tragedy of Macbeth, a new adaptation of the Shakespeare classic directed by Joel Coen. Denzel Washington will not have it easy. Among his opponents is Javier Bardemnominated for be the Ricardosa fight of titans in which the faces will be seen with benedict cumberbatch (the power of the dog), Will Smith (Williams method) Y Andrew Garfield (Tick ​​Tick… Boom!). Film Days – The Tragedy of Macbeth