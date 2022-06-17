Tribeca kicks off, a tribute to icon Jennifer Lopez – Cinema

he film festival created for New Yorkers opens with a tribute to a genuine New Yorker.

The 2022 edition of the Tribeca Film Festival raises the curtain on June 8 with a world premiere docufilm about Jennifer Lopez.

‘Halftime’, a Netflix production, directed by Amanda Micheli, follows the star as she reflects on her achievements and evolution as an artist. The documentary also focuses on what is now the second phase of her career, not only as an entertainment star but also as an inspirational figure for future generations. Halftime will debut at the United Palace in Washington Heights, on the border with the Bronx where Lopez was born. After the preview at Tribeca, the docufilm will air on Netflix from June 14th.

The closing of the festival on June 18 will also be marked by another prominent New Yorker, the reverend activist Al Sharpton.

‘Loudmouth’, directed by Josh Alexander, will address the topic of the debate on racial issues since the 1980s. Sharpton has been a leading figure in the battles against racial discrimination.

The 2022 edition of Tribeca, which will be in hybrid form, both in presence and on the online platform, is divided into ten categories and will offer 111 feature films and 16 online premieres by 151 directors from 40 countries. The line up includes 88 world premieres, two international, seven in North America and eleven in New York. Of the participating directors, 50 are making their debut.

As always, the festival is dedicated to diversity and inclusion. Most of the films are directed by female directors, bipoc and LGBTQ +. Among the world premieres, ‘Corner Office’ with Jon Hamm and Danny Pudi, ‘Somewhere in Queens’, directed by Ray Romano with Laurie Metcalf, Tony Lo Bianco, Sebastian Maniscalco and Jennifer Esposito. Among the documentaries, ‘After Selma’ directed by Sam Pollard and Geeta Gandbhir, ‘Angelheaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan & T. Rex’, which celebrates the life and career of glam rock pioneer Marc Bolan, with interventions by U2 , Joan Jett, Ringo Starr, Nick Cave, Hal Willner and David Bowie. ‘Body Parts’ with Jane Fonda and Rose McGowan. ‘Rudy! A Documusical ‘, on the former mayor of New York, as well as Donald Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.

In the conversation and live performances schedule, rapper Lil Baby will perform after the preview of ‘Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby’, while Colson Baker (AKA Machine Gun Kelly) will make a special appearance after ‘Taurus’. Still tennis legend John McEnroe will be in conversation after the world premiere of ‘McEnroe’.

The Tribeca Film Festival was founded in 2002 by Jane Rosenthal, Robert De Niro and Craig Hatkoff after the September 11 2001 attacks on the twin towers of the World Trade Center with the aim of revitalizing the Lower Manhattan area. (HANDLE).