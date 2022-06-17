Tri still has Peru for September friendly – David Medrano

EARRING

Even before Peru was eliminated, SUM had closed a commitment with the Peruvians so that on the September FIFA Date they would play against Mexico in Pasadena, California. With the elimination of the South Americans to be in Qatar, the company in charge of organizing the matches of the Mexican team in the United States hopes that the Incas will keep what they have talked about and agree to play despite their elimination. Mexico is scheduled to play on September 24 and 27 and the first was scheduled in Pasadena against Peru and the second in Santa Clara against Colombia, which will have to be confirmed in the coming days.

CONDITIONED

The first condition that Armando Archundia had to accept to be elected as president of the Arbitration Commission is that the Chilean Enrique Oses, who is the instructor, does not touch himself and the Andean will continue to be responsible for instructing the whistlers. Oses arrived hand in hand with the leaders of the Federation who considered that the South American was the ideal person to replace Arturo Angeles who was of all the trusts of Arturo Brizio. Archundia will have to adapt to the instructor’s ways of working.

ADJUSTMENT

As of the next tournament, the goalkeepers in the execution of penalty kicks will have to have both feet on the line and not just one as before. In the adjustment of the rules of the game that has already reached the Arbitration Commission in Mexico, it is indicated that the goalkeeper in penalties may not be positioned in front of or behind the goal line, since he must have both feet positioned over the line Some goalkeepers used to put a foot behind the line to get more momentum and now it will no longer be possible, which is an advantage for the shooter.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: TRI SHOWS GOOD SUMMER RATING WITH TV AZTECA AS WINNER