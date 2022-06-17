Travis Barker wants to marry Kourtney Kardashian monthly

If the three weddings celebrated by Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker seemed too many to you, you are going to freak out with the following information we have. In case you don’t remember, the first link held by ‘Kravis’ was in Las Vegas, which was officiated by a man dressed as Elvis. The second ceremony took place in Santa Barbara and they were legally married. And, as for the third in Italy, how can we forget that wonderful pre-wedding with ‘gothic looks’ that spread like wildfire on social media?! As soon as the Italian wedding was over, it was already rumored that there would be a fourth and, honestly, many of us are looking forward to it. But what we did not imagine at all is that the couple would like to celebrate their wedding once a month. Yes, yes, as you read it, the drummer asked the businesswoman months ago and she seemed to be happy with the idea.

Although not only Kourtney Kardashian was passionate about this proposal from Travis Barker, Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the clan, also agreed, and they have let us know in the explosive last episode of the ‘reality’ of ‘The Kardashians’.

“Mom, Travis has asked me if I would marry him once a month for the next year,” Kourtney told Kris, who responded, “Oh wow. Really?”. “We could do a wedding special,” she continued. In the same episode of the “docu-reality”, Kourtney reflected further on her future with Travis, saying, “I’m in one of the best places I’ve ever been in my life, and I’m focusing on the now and the future”.

