trailer with Washington and McDormand

Apple Original Films and A24 have unveiled the first trailer for ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth‘, the new movie Joel Coens which is starring Denzel Washington Y Frances McDormand. The agreement between the two brands includes the exhibition in theaters around the world to then be released worldwide on Apple TV +. A) Yes, The tape will hit some theaters on January 12 to be available on the platform on Friday the 14th. These are the rooms where you can see:

La Vaguada Cinema (Madrid), 19:30

Bowling Cinemas (Barcelona), 18:00, 19:45

Lys Cinemas (Valencia), 17:00, 19:35, 22:35

Palafox Cinemas (Zaragoza), 19:30

This settlement came shortly after the violent behavior of Scott Rudinanother production magnate anchored in remote times, has become inadmissible.

“Joel Coen’s brave and creative reading of the Scottish play is a work full of stark chiaroscuro and captivating rage.”, they explain from Apple. “It is a film of overflowing anguish that examines, with fascination, a world devastated by greed and unrestrained ambition. Denzel Washington, in a very introspective register, plays the man who wants to be king, and a Machiavellian Frances McDormand is his Lady”.

Bertie Carvel, alex hassel, Corey Hawkin, Kathryn Hunter, harry melling Y Brendan Gleeson They complete a cast that, as we can see, this time only 50% of the Coen brothers will take care of it. Although Joel was listed as the official director of his first ten films, of ‘easy blood‘ (1984) to ‘intolerable cruelty‘ (2003), the combo with Ethan was unbreakable no matter how uncredited it was.

“Despite being influenced by the grim visual design (and screen format) of classic 1940s adaptations directed by Laurence Olivier, and by Kurosawa’s bloodthirsty medieval ‘Throne of Blood’ madness, the sound and fury tale de Coen is unequivocally his”, the press release continues. “This version reflects the current moment through a terrifying story about an amoral assault on political power that, like its protagonist, will mercilessly advance towards hell”.

Despite the break of the younger brother, the film will feature the participation of many of his usual collaborators, such as Bruno Delbonnell In the photography, mary zophres in the locker room and Carter Burwell as in charge of the soundtrack. In addition to directing, Coen produces the film with McDormand and robert graf.

