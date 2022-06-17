trailer with Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck

We already have the first trailer of the long-awaited ‘Deep water‘, the title starring Anne of Arms Y Ben Affleck which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 18. The interpreters began a romance in real life that made them the great Hollywood couple for almost a year.

But love, sometimes as intense as it is futile, as desired as it is fleeting, did not last long enough to give us a promotion with the pair of caramelized lovebirds and, for whatever reason, the promo for ‘Deep water‘ will marry more with the morbid, dark and alluring tone that one would expect from an adaptation of the pivotal Patricia Highsmith directed by adrien lyne.

Let us remember that from Highsmith’s pen came the stories that have given us jewels such as ‘strangers on a train‘ (Alfred Hitchcock, 1951), ‘Full sun‘ (Rene Clement, 1960), ‘the american friend‘ (Wim Wenders, 1977), ‘The talent of Mr. Ripley‘ (Anthony Minghella, 1999) and ‘Carol’ (Todd Haynes, 2015). Lyne, meanwhile, is responsible for the successful ‘flashdance‘ (1983) and the wonderfully ill ‘Jacob’s Ladder‘ (1990) but, if the Briton is remembered for anything, it is for having become the king of the erotic thriller of the 80s and 90s. With blockbusters in his filmography such as ‘9 and a half weeks‘ (1986), ‘Fatal Attraction‘ (1987), ‘an indecent proposal‘ (1993) and ‘Lolita‘ (1997), the fire went out and, from ‘Unfaithful‘ (2002), had never been behind the cameras again.

Zack Helm (‘Stranger Than Fiction’) and Sam Levinson (‘Euphoria’) adapt Highsmith’s novel that introduces us to Vic and Melinda Van Allen, an attractive young married couple whose mind games take an unexpected turn when people around them start turning up dead. The couple avoid divorce in a marriage where love is non-existent by allowing each to have their own lovers, but things get complicated when Highsmith exposes the superficial facade of American suburban life.

“The first time we read the scenes from the film together, it was quite clear to me that I was going to do something exceptional with a very complex role”, the actress commented on her first meeting with Affleck. “His character is the engine of the story and he needed to move between tragedy and irony or between realism and the most absurd comedy. She not only knows how to do it with ease, she also manages to surprise you in every shot. His talent is infinite”.

‘Deep water‘, produced by 20th Century Fox, will be released in Spain on March 18 through Prime Video.

This will be only the first premiere of its protagonist this year. We can see A de Armas in ‘Blonde‘ (Andrew Dominik) and ‘the gray spy‘ (Anthony Russo, Joe Russo). Affleck will appear in ‘Hypnotic‘ (Robert Rodriguez) and ‘Flash‘ (Andy Muschietti).

