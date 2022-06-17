trailer for the sequel with Emily Blunt

Final trailer for ‘ a quiet place 2 ‘.

‘a quiet place 2‘ is ready to terrify us (again) and, lest we forget its imminent theatrical release, Paramount Pictures releases today this haunting final trailer for the long-awaited sequel, ready to keep quiet?

After the success of ‘A peaceful place‘ (2018), the third feature film directed by the well-known actor John Krasinskithe wait for the sequel has become really difficult for fans due to the endless pandemic crisis, which has delayed the premiere of this continuation for a little over a year, which almost reached the billboard in March 2020 and, finally, It has a release date of June 18.

Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds Y Noah Jupe will reincarnate the Abbott, a family that does the impossible to survive in a world devastated by human-eating creatures that don’t know how to keep quiet. But this time they will not be alone, since Cillian Murphy Y Djimon Hounsou have joined the cast.

Krasinski signs alone on this occasion the script that continues to expand the world devised by Bryan Woods Y Scott Beck and that, as announced, will have its own spin off with Jeff Nichols (‘Take Shelter’, ‘Mud’) to directing.

