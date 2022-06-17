Top Gun: Maverick became the highest-grossing movie of Tom Cruise’s career.

top gun displaced to Mission Impossible as the franchise with the biggest box office success for Tom Cruise. Despite the fact that the sequel to the 1986 classic was released when the pandemic is still present and continues to affect the landscape of the film industry, Deadline confirmed that this Friday Top Gun: Maverick it cemented itself as the highest-grossing film of Cruise’s career.

During this week Top Gun: Maverick surpassed the mark of $800 million dollars in collections and, between the money it has accumulated internationally and the United States already has a total of $806.4 million dollars at the box office.

Thus, while it is hoped that the film can continue to increase its profits, Maverick It is already the Tom Cruise production with the highest grossing because it surpassed the $791.1 million dollars that Mission: Impossible – Fallout accumulated in 2018.

But that’s not all because Deadline also indicates that Top Gun: Maverick it was also positioned as one of Paramount’s most successful films.

In that sense, although until now they have not spoken about it, it will be interesting to see what the study will do with top gun following the success of its sequel and how this will affect the ongoing lawsuit for the Joseph Kosinski-directed film.