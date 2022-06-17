Too bad Top Gun got old | Kelly McGillis, Tom Cruise and the gerontophobia of a classic

It all starts with a cognitive imbalance. Top Gun: Maverick is of course a sequel, released thirty-six years after the original. But when you see him appear Tom Cruise, the brain jumps as before a well of air. A deja vu in which some detail does not work. He is about to turn 60 and looks 35. Isn’t this on the screen the old movie remastered? A bewilderment of seconds that is explained thanks to medical and audiovisual technology, and surely to that healthy, pristine life, the one that they can only afford in the particular universe that is showbiz.

Maverik, the top rebel pilot in the US Navy, is not the hero with pretensions, and with questions about life, death, mental health, time and space, as the Cruise of Vanilla Sky either Magnoliaotherwise an 80’s heartthrob transplanted into a completely different period climate. And it seems crazy, shared between the star and the production, to think that at this point in the century that canchero pose can continue to be attractive. Of the beautiful that as such is allowed to be daring. The one who knows them all. That which he conveys only in the gesture of adjusting his iridescent glasses, putting on his emblematic jacket and pushing his vehicle well above the agreed speeds.

There are no signs of the passage of time on the actor’s face, who now plays a gray-free flight teacher camouflaged among his students, with whom he shares the same abs and the same jokes. It is known that Cruise’s hallmark is to do, as far as humanely and legally possible, his own stunts, without tricks. Against the logic of streaming and discarded and low-budget cinema on platforms, literally risks his life in the name of fiction. It is surprising then that to the actor famous for not wanting doubles, do not make noise about other types of replacements. And it is that a few minutes into the film we realize that someone is missing: Kelly McGillis, her romantic partner, who is now 64 years old.

McGillis played a very unprofessional instructor who shaped the plot of love – blurred but functional – in this war film. But for the sequel they didn’t call her out of obligation or out of nobility. Tom Cruise and his producer directly she was replaced by Jennifer Connelly, somewhat younger, skinnier, and less wrinkled than McGillis. And although Connelly had not been in the original, in a few strokes of the script she was drawn to a romance with the pilot, which for the numbers to close should have occurred sometime between 1986 and the present of the film.

McGillis’ career, gossip and coming out bi

In 1986, Kelly McGillis was 29 years old and became a sexual icon, sitting behind the immature heartthrob, on the road, with her hair in the air and to the rhythm of take my breath away. His career seemed to be gaining momentum in Hollywood, but He retired from industrial cinema and devoted himself to theater and independent films, several of them lgbti-themed. From the 90s to the present, chimentero journalism, more than in the future of her career, focused on debating her being or not being a lesbian or bisexual, until in 2009 they celebrated having extracted “the confession” from her, shortly before she died. married music entrepreneur Melanie Leis.

About the experience in the filming of top gunMcGuillis declared more than ten years ago: “I had to do it because I had signed a two-picture deal with Paramount, after Witness. I read the script top gun and I thought: ‘This is not Medea’. However, I had a great time doing it. I spent a lot of time ‘covering’ Tom in those famous promotional photos, because I was too tall, she was too tall for him. I had to crouch down the entire movie.” And no, top gun, it will not be Euripides, but it was the movie that made her famous. And while it’s not a job she particularly likes to be remembered for, it’s almost unbelievable that they didn’t even call her to ask if she didn’t want to be in the sequel in some way.

Nobody asks top gun 2 that it is what it is not, nor that it complies with any deconstruction. Nor does it rise. Because like this, just as it is, without any introspective look at the atrocities that are committed in the name of the flag of that country and within the Navy, top gun it’s a great action movie and it does what it’s supposed to do: break the box office, entertain the fans. Everything that a portion of the general public could wish for in terms of soft porn military.

The question of whether such a film -“a western with airplanes”, or simply, “an advertising spot for the United States”- can captivate the world today, is for another chapter. But at least the question of whether it will not be much what they did to McGillis. Not a mention in the script, not a wink from any other character, not a pan that lasts the blink of an eye. As if she had never been there. And all because she had the audacity to what Cruise fights with all his weapons: getting old.