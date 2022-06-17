Tom Hanks’s Will Smith rage at his fans for pushing his wife: “Fuck off!”

Related news

Tom Hanks It has been a trend on social networks for a season and this time it is not because of the premiere of his new movie. If in full promotion Elvis for Australia his image has generated concern after seeing how one of his hands began to shake when grabbing a microphone to say a few words of thanks, this Friday the focus is on the reaction that the Hollywood star has had with a group of fans who pushed his wifeRita Wilson, as they followed them down the street.

The couple had gone out to dinner in Manhattan and when they left the restaurant they found several people who surrounded them to ask the actor for pictures. In the middle of the attempt, with Hanks showing patience at first, some people even pushed Wilson without noticing her and the woman almost fell off balance. She with a shout she warned the actor: “This is my wife, get the hell away!”He reacted visibly angry.

Facing his followers, his wife also yelled at them to stop the harassment as Hanks added: “My wife? Back! Shoot down my wife?”. A security man got in the way and managed to calm things down until the couple could walk and reach the car with ease. Paralyzed by what had happened and by seeing the actor so upset, the fans managed to say a “excuse me Tom”.

The video of what happened is running like wildfire on social networks:

Footage of Tom Hanks last night, dealing with some overbearing fans👇 Imagine pissing off Tom f*cking Hanks! I would never forgive myself 😂 pic.twitter.com/Mh5oCLBqPs — The Weekly Cut (@weeklycut) June 16, 2022

This new controversy with the actor as the protagonist also comes some time after an image of Hanks with much less kilos than usual, who also alerted his followers and set off the alarms. However, he has not wanted to comment on it and the opinions are divided between those who talk about the preparation of a new film role or the recovery from the aftermath of the coronavirus, which he suffered at the beginning of the pandemic and ended up spending several weeks in hospital. hospitable with his wife.

