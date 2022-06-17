Tom Hanks, on how Clint Eastwood is on the set: “Intimidating nose”



The actor and the director coincided in the 2016 film, ‘Sully’.



Clint Eastwood directed Tom Hanks, who had the lead role in the film.



His curious method of directing on filming has been learned after a long career in western cinema.

At 91 years old, Clint Eastwood continues to wage war in the world of cinema. The western star made the leap to directing making his debut with the film ‘Escalofrío En La Noche’ (1971), which was followed in the 70s by ‘Infierno De Cobardes’ (1972), ‘El Fuera De La Ley’ (1976) and ‘Ruta Suicida’ (1977).

Though the most recent film in which he has played both the role of director and leading actor is ‘Cry Macho’in 2016 he directed another iconic actor in the industry: Tom Hanks.

the actor of ‘Forrest Gump‘ and ‘The Green Mile’ starred in ‘Sully’, a film project in which he was put under the orders of Eastwood. In a recent show, the actor shared some funny anecdotes from this shoot, and he confessed that Clint’s directing method sometimes imposed too much on him.

Tom Hanks and Clint Eastwood during the filming of the movie Sully.Cord Press

The shoots with Eastwood

“When you are in a Clint Eastwood movie you don’t even know the camera is rolling. And you just hear over your shoulder ‘Okay. Go ahead…’, says the actor. Although the normal thing in a film shoot is start acting upon hearing the word “Action”, it seems that the director opts for a calmer phrase.

“Sometimes, you’re liking it and you keep doing it… Until you hear him say‘It’s enough’. And that’s it. After that, you turn the page and go to the next scene. It’s intimidating as hell“, says Hanks between the laughter of his companions and the public.

During his anecdote they ask him if he is always like this. “Yes, although she does sometimes say ‘Stop.’ If you need to do it again. But the rest of the time, yes, she says ‘That’s enough’. It’s like, ‘Hey, thanks for the vote of confidence!'” the actor jokes.

Why do you lead like this?

Some Eastwood fans have recounted the reason why he has a habit of saying that. Since the director has shot many western movies where horses were used, Eastwood knows that the directors’ cries of “action” made the animals nervous. That’s why, when he started directing he decided to eliminate the famous “action” or “cut” to a simple “We’re ready”, in a soft tone.

