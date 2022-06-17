Tom Hanks loses his temper defending his wife from a group of fans

Tom Hanks has been very present in our house these last few days. The artist has confessed that he will not do philadelphia now and that movies related to The Da Vinci Code they are simply commercial nonsense that are only intended to raise money at the box office. The actor will soon appear as Geppetto in the Pinocchio of Disney that Robert Zemeckis prepares, to continue turning classics into live-action, and now the artist has broken into the present due to an outburst he had defending his wife from a group of fans.

It was a very strange reaction because the actor is not characterized by having this type of behavior in public. In fact, in all his years as an actor, he had hardly ever put on like this. It has been a moment of hysteria, however, because one of the followers pushes (unintentionally) the actor’s wifeand with all the fuss that is mounted it is understandable that the artist loses his nerve a bit.

The actor is lately unleashed

Tom Hanks also recently made some statements that stirred the viewer community a bit, assuring, as we have told you, that right now he would not even think about doing philadelphia. “The goal of making philadelphia it was not to be scared or afraid. And one of the reasons people weren’t scared of that movie was because I was playing a gay man,” Hanks said. “It is not a crime for someone to want to demand more from a film in the modern realm of authenticity.“.

Hanks next big blockbuster stop will be that aforementioned Pinocchiothat premieres September 8 on Disney+. There he will give life to the father of the young wooden boy, and for now the look that he presents is the most nailed to the original animation.