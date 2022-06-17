Tom Hanks confesses that he could no longer play a gay character

Digital Millennium

One of the films that has brought the award-winning actor Tom Hank the best reviews was philadelphiain 1993, where he plays a gay man with HIV. The actor has said in a new interview that he could not play a gay lawyer, today, in the middle of 2022.





Tom Hanks. (AFP)

Hanks won an Oscarr for Best Actor for his portrayal of Andrew Becketta gay attorney who was fighting discrimination in the workplace after being diagnosed with AIDS.

In a new interview with The New York Times Magazine Posted June 16, Hanks said it was “rightly so” that this was the case now, as Hollywood seeks more diversity in its casting.

“Could a straight man do what I did in Philly now? No, and rightfully so,” Hanks told the publication.

“Philadelphia’s goal was not to be afraid. One of the reasons people weren’t afraid of that movie is that he was playing a gay man.” Hanks added: “We’re beyond that now.”

The actor stated that times have changed and that the public would probably not accept the role of a gay person played by a heterosexual person, which would bring thousands of criticisms.

“I don’t think people will accept the inauthenticity of a straight guy playing a gay guy.“, he continued.

“It’s not a crime for someone to say we’re going to demand more from a movie in the modern realm of authenticity. Sound like I’m preaching? I don’t want to.”

In 2018, Hanks and his co-star from Philadelphia, Denzel Washington, commemorated the film’s 25th anniversary by appearing in a powerful video about the progress made in the fight against HIV and AIDS since the landmark film’s release.

Tom Hanks is promoting the biopic of Elvis It will hit theaters in mid-June.

