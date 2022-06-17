Tom Hanks Angrily Defends His Wife Rita Wilson, Will Smith Style!

When we talk about Tom Hanks we never get an image of him enraged of the; however, when defending his wife Rita Wilsonit came out Will Smith.

And perhaps it is not for less, because it has become clear to us that in Hollywood wives are defended tooth and nail.

Seriously speaking, in his concern the actor from ‘Castaway’ couldn’t help but get upset when he saw that his wife was in danger.

Tom Hanks stopped being the good boy of Hollywood/Photo: EFE

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, a couple forever

Tom and Rita are one of the strongest couples in Hollywood, making it clear that love forever does exist, Well, they’ve been together for 34 years. and although not everything has been hunky-dory, the couple has come out on top.

Hanks and Wilson met in 1980 on the set of the series. ‘Bossom Buddies’, where the actor was one of the protagonists and she, one of the guest actresses.

It was love at first sight and although at that time they could not be together, fate had a new encounter prepared for them and years later they met in the film ‘Volunteers’ by Nicholas Mayer. And from there they continue together.

Tom and Rita have been a couple for 34 years/Photo: EFE

Tom Hanks defends his wife

One of the most beloved actors in Hollywood was captured in an awkward moment, as he had never been seen before: enraged.

And it is that the actor of ‘Forest gum’ He decided to spend a romantic dinner with his wife, in a restaurant in Midtown, New York, at the end of the dinner they both left the place passing through a barrier of fans who were waiting for them.

At first the actor looks calm and smiles at his fans who ask for pictures of him and his wife, but in a man who can’t control his emotion he gets too close to get an autograph, but you make a mistake.

His desire to get actor’s memory, this man bumps into Rita from behind, pushing her with his shoulder in the back causing her to almost fall.

She screams and loses her balance for a moment, but manages to stay on her feet, but for Hanks his wife’s scream was the red light to bring the audience to a halt.

Furious, he stops all the fans, puts his hand on the chest of one, the one closest to Rita, and shouts furiously:

“Back the f***ck up” (“back shit”). That’s my wife. Stand back.”

The scene was recorded both on cell phones and in the memory of fans who, stunned, cannot believe seeing Tom Hanks enraged defending his wife RitaWilson, as it did Will Smith.