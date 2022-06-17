Tom Cruise’s physical change from Top Gun to Top Gun: Maverick

This Friday has been released in theaters Top Gun: Maverickthe sequel to the cult film starring Tom Cruise and with which he swept away in 1986, when he was still a little-known youngster. This second part, or so the specialized media say, is a full-fledged more and better, especially when it comes to ambition, and on a visual level. Now, what has also changed, and it is unquestionable, is the physical appearance of its protagonist.

For this reason, I have proposed to rescue an image of Tom Cruise playing the main character of Top Gun (Idols of the air) in 1986, and compare it with its current appearance in Top Gun: Maverick. Perhaps, deep down, it is not a spectacular transformation, but beware, because I do appreciate a very striking changeespecially when you remember that the interpreter is already 59 years old.

This has been the physical transformation of Tom Cruise since Top Gun

In the first photograph, the actor was 36 years younger than now. That is, his age was 23 years. Imagine then how young he was.

His complexion was that of a child: smooth and soft as if it had spent the winter in Alaska.

Actually, now what has happened is that Tom Cruise has not made a pact with the Devil and his almost 60 years are noticeable. Still, he is in truly enviable physical shape.

In short, almost 4 decades have passed since the first top gunso if you saw that movie and loved it, it’s time for you to get your ticket and see again to Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick. Surely you will not be disappointed.