Tom Cruise’s Italian voice double flies in a fighter plane before filming Top Gun: Maverick

Meilen, Switzerland, June 14, 2022.- (News Aktuell)

For the long-awaited sequel to Top Gun Maverick, Swiss fighter jet specialist MiGFlug took Roberto Chevalier on the flight of his life. Roberto is the Italian voice of Tom Cruise and he not only provided his voice for Maverick 30 years ago, but also for his return to the screens in Italy.

Unlike the actor, a voice double does not usually participate in the action on a set… and in Roberto’s case, less so on a plane. But how can his voice take on the role of a fighter pilot without actually experiencing it? That was resolved with a flight available on YouTube.

Since MiGFlug’s raison d’être is to make people’s dream of piloting a plane come true, Roberto was offered an (ejectable) seat. It is interpreted as a method of acting, in which an actor inhabits the role of his character to encourage a more authentic performance…

Roberto took off on a dazzling 45-minute jet flight into the stunning scenery of the Swiss Alps. He played loops, somersaults and a flight around the Matterhorn.

Roberto’s inaugural flight gave rise to a short-documentary film. The film is driven by his voice, and tells of a dream of finally reaching the heavens. Ironically, this time he was speechless, as the whole experience made the actor speechless as he did so.

MiGFlug is a Swiss company specializing in fighter jet flights, from 14 different locations. MiGFlug has never had an incident during thousands of flights.

