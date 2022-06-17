Tom Cruise returns to being single: from Melissa Gilbert to Penlope Cruz, this is his extensive love history

The actor has broken his relationship with Hayley Atwell for the second time, according to ‘The Sun’ in the last few hours

Cinema “Old and fat”: the reasons why Kelly McGillis does not appear in the sequel to Top Gun with Tom Cruise

“Old and fat”: the reasons why Kelly McGillis does not appear in the sequel to Top Gun with Tom Cruise Image The shocking physical change of Tom Cruise: unrecognizable and disfigured

The second time was not the charm, at least for the actors Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell. The couple, who met rolling the seventh part of mission impossible has not overcome the obstacles that have been put in front of him and after a break last summer, it seems that this time the separation is final. This new sentimental failure returns the protagonist of top gun a Most Wanted Singles List of Hollywood, although his history of ruptures and separations is such that perhaps his image of conqueror can be damaged after so much disappointment in love.

Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell, his last girlfriend. GTRES

The cinema It has always been the place where Cruise has met his partners. One of the first was also an actress Melissa Gilbertwhom he dated in the early 1980s when they were both just two teenagers. After it was Heather Locklearprotagonist of Melrose Place the woman who stole his heart and after that brief romance fell in love with Rebecca DeMornaypartner in the movie Risky Business.

Although it was never confirmed at the time, in 1985 Tom Cruise I had an intense relationship with Cher. It was the artist herself who, in respective interviews granted to the Daily Mail and Oprah Winfrey revealed that they met at an event for dyslexics held in the white house and that came to live together in his apartment. That same year and after breaking up with the singer, Cruise I met Mimi Rogers. two years later they passed by the altar and in 1990 the marriage came to an end.

The actor and Penlope Cruz were also a couple. GTRES

The same year of their divorce Tom met and married actress Nicole Kidman, with whom he adopted two children and from whom he ended up divorcing in 2001. After the Australian came Penlope Cruz, Who did he fall in love with while working at vanilla sky and with whom I dated for three years that more has been able to see the actor in our country.

A year after breaking up with Pe, Tom began a relationship with Kate Holmes, with whom he gave his third “I do”. It was in the year 2006 and months later Suri was born. In 2012 the couple broke up and the protagonist of Dawson’s Grows She is one of the few women who, although committed to discretion, has shown in her own way not keep a good memory of his history with Cruise.

Cruise and Katie Holmes were married and had a daughter. GTRES

Cameron Diaz, Laura Prepon or Vanessa Kirby are just some of the names that have been related to the artist, without being able to be confirmed no way. An extensive list to which, now that he is single again, it is more than likely that names will begin to be added in a matter of months.