Tom Cruise overtakes Marvel at the box office with Top Gun Maverick

Although we already reviewed the 3 reasons why Tom Cruise is the king of cinema, not even we expected the success of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’the sequel to the original 1986 film opened in North America with $134 million and including its first Monday, which was a US holiday (Memorial Day), $151 million. In the international market, the film earned an impressive 248 million worldwide. until Sunday morning.

Quickly climbing the list of Tom Cruise’s top 10 grossing movies, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ grossed $18.5 million at the IMAX box office globally in its second weekend, grossing $39.7 million worldwide in the huge format. In North America, the film fell only 21%, grossing 11 million dollars in IMAX at the time, which was 12.7% of the national total and, before the arrival of the dinosaurs, a soon explosion of the bubble was expected. , but it was not like that.

paramount

In its first weekend at the box office, ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ (Colin Trevorrow, 2022) has achieved a successful collection of 389 million dollars internationally but, on his way, he has run into an unstoppable ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, enduring the Jurassic push with 50 million raised in its third weekend and reaching 747 million dollars in its global balance, quickly approaching the 791 million of ‘Mission Impossible: Fallout’ (Christopher McQuarrie, 2018), who will soon lose the crown as has already happened with the film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with which he has run into the billboard.

With 401 million dollars raised in the domestic market, Cruise’s acrobatic adventures also advance ‘Doctor Strange 2’, Marvel’s most surreal sequel, which, so far, has 398 million in its US account.

The thirty-second production in the chronological order of all Marvel movies and series has failed with this “analogy between the cowboy and the aviator”, as Manu Yáñez pointed out in his review of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’.

Skydanceparamount

As far as Spain is concerned, the film has surpassed the openings of Cruise’s latest action films, ‘Mission Impossible: Fallout’ and ‘Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation’.

Cruise has been extremely adamant that “Top Gun: Maverick” not follow in the footsteps of other big box office hits that have gone straight to streaming, something he made clear during his run at Cannes. Coupled with the strong marketing campaign for the film, the knowledge that the film was practically shot with the actors flying real fighter planes, and the strength of the first film, quite a cult movie to this day, certainly increased. interest in this second part.

But without a doubt, the success of the film lies in the interest of its protagonist and the power he has as a star. After the Cannes screening ended, the film received a five-minute standing ovation. Despite the pandemic, the script and preparation for Maverick’s return took years to prepare.

Also, the premiere of the sequel is a decisive moment for the recovery of the box office, which until now has been greatly insufflated by premieres with superheroes in between. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, more than 70% of the film’s audience was over 25, 55% were over 35, 38% were over 45, and 18% were over 55. that interest and nostalgia have given their results in the collection.

Welcome to the second post-pandemic event movie after ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ (Jon Watts, 2021), will you be able to overtake our friend and neighbor?

paramount

Mary Aller

In his pre-adolescence he began to buy film magazines and thus established his love for movies, blockbusters or indie cinema, it did not matter. Ricardo Rosado

Son of Spielberg, acolyte of Lynch and lookalike of Shinji Ikari.

