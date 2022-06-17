Tom Cruise breaks up with Hayley Atwell for the second time

Tom Cruise has returned to being single, at least that’s how ‘The Sun’ picks it up, which speaks of a definitive break between the protagonist of ‘Top Gun’ and Hayley Atwell, whom he met during the filming of the seventh installment of ‘Mission Impossible’ . This is the second time that the couple has decided to end their love story. They already lived separately last summer and after giving each other a second chance it seems that they have not managed to consolidate their relationship.

The Hollywood star has a long history of conquests among which are some of the best-known faces on celluloid. And it seems that the film set is his favorite place to fall in love. This was the case with one of her first partners, the actress Melissa Gilbert, whom he met in the early 1980s. Then came the turn of Rebecca De Mornay, with whom he worked on ‘Risky Business’.

In 1985 he met Mimi Rogers whom he married two years later. This romance began after a brief but intense relationship with Cher. At that time it was not confirmed, but years later, the singer herself spoke publicly about it.

His first marriage ended in 1990, the same year he met and married Nicole Kidman. He with her he adopted two children and they were together until 2001, starring in a notorious divorce. After the protagonist of ‘The others’, it would be Penelope Cruz’s turn, although it seems that before she had some dalliances with Sofía Vergara. The Madrilenian and the New Yorker fell in love in the movie ‘Vanilla Sky’ and shared three years.

Cruise’s third marriage came in 2006 to Katie Holmes. Fruit of this relationship was born Suri. In 2012 they separated in a complex divorce in which much was said about the actor’s manias and the negative influence that the Church of Scientology had on him. Since then, little has transpired about his new partners until Hayley Atwell with whom he has just broken up.