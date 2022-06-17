Thor: Love and Thunder Official Rating Cites “Partial Nudity”

Like virtually every other film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will carry a PG-13 rating when it hits theaters next month. The Motion Picture Association recently delivered the evaluation, which includes a surprising explanation of the evaluation. According to the ranking, Love and Thunder is PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and sci-fi action, language, suggestive material, and partial nudity.

That partial nudity, of course, most likely has to do with Thor (Chris Hemsworth) who is accidentally undressed from Zeus (Russell Crowe). A moment first revealed during the film’s official teaser. Hemsworth recently praised Crowe’s performance in the film, comparing it to her role in the Oscar-winning film Gladiator.

Taika Waititiwhich he directed Thor: Ragnarokgo back to directing Thor: Love and Thunder. He also wrote the script for the film with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The film stars Chris HemsworthTessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum And Vin Diesel.