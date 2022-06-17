Thor: Love and Thunder could be Chris Hemsworth’s last Marvel movie

Some suspected it when one of the last trailers for Thor: Love and Thunder. In one of the fragments, Gorr can be seen fighting with various main characters, including Valkyrie or Chris Hemsworth’s Thor. From that moment began to emerge all kinds of theories about the death of the son of Odin and the relief that Natalie Portman would take as the new person in charge of representing the Marvel character in the MCU. Chris Hemsworth, in an interview for wiredhas just rekindled the flame of what aims to be a definitive farewell to the House of Ideas.

“Okay, The last Marvel movie I’ve shot is Thor: Love and Thunder and it might be my last Marvel movie.I don’t know. It was a wild, fun and crazy experience, as all Taika Waititi movies are. I’ve played that character for ten or eleven years, and each time it’s been new and exciting, and this was no exception.” Above all, the great trajectory he has with the character of Thor stands out.which seems to be one of the main reasons for dismissal.

Chris Hemsworth does not close the door to continue in Marvel

“It felt very fresh and it felt like we were trying something we hadn’t tried before. I think it’s a wild and crazy romantic comedy set in space… I love playing Thor, I have for many years and would continue to do so if people wanted me to.. The most challenging part of playing Thor is reinventing him every time and not being predictable for the audience and being something they’ve seen before… And that’s challenging, but that’s part of the fun.” , since he appeals to the affection of the public to continue playing the character in more films.

“ Chris Hemsworth starred in his first Thor movie in 2011 under the direction of Kenneth Branagh.

It’s funny that make no reference to the harsh physical preparations required by Thor, since it is undoubtedly one of the elements that would make us think that Hemsworth could be tired of the character. It is not confirmed that the actor will leave the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it seems the possibility is on the table. Let’s hope that Thor can survive the threat of the Butcher of Gods next July 8, the day on which it will be released Thor: Love and Thunder.

