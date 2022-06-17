After many days full of anguish, America will finally close its first signing for the Opening 2022. It is about Nestor Araujoa central defender who was convinced to leave Celta de Vigo of Spain to return to Liga MX.

Recently in Monumental Eagles We let them know that the negotiations were on the right track and the agreement could be closed at any time. One of the things in which there seemed to be no fix was the fact that the 30-year-old centre-back I didn’t want to leave the Old Continentbut apparently Nestor wants to reach the Greatest.

According to information from TUDNduring the afternoon-night of this Thursday closed the agreement between the azulcrema team and the Spanish club for Araujo to return to Mexico to put himself under the orders of Fernando Ortíz.

This will be the contract of Néstor Araujo with America

The same medium announced that the Eagles disbursed around 2.7 million dollars, more variables, which can reach the figure of 4 million dollars. In addition, it is planned that contract is two yearswith the option of others if certain objectives are met.

This means that if all goes well, Araujo will be from Coapa at least until 2025. With this, now it remains to solve which of the three foreign centrals will leave in the summerbeing Bruno Valdez the one with the most options to leave.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Águilas Monumental allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!