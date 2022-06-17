This weekend, Robert De Niro and Cuba Gooding Jr. are protagonists of the TRECE cinema – The best of TRECE

TRECE brings you, this weekend and as always, a sample of the best cinema of all time.

The session begins this Friday night with “rebel without a cause”. The string casts in ‘CLASSICS‘ (Friday at 10:00 p.m.), the program run by Jose Luis Garciathe filmmaker’s most remembered film Nicholas Ray and starring James Dean, Natalie Wood and Sal Mineo. The play is an adaptation of the book “Rebel Without a Cause: The Hypoanalysis of a Criminal Psychopath” by psychiatrist Robert M. Linder. It was considered, by the Library of Congress of the United States, as a “culturally, historically and aesthetically significant” film and selected for preservation in the National Film Registry. It is a play that tries to show the moral decadence of American youth, criticize the lifestyle of young people, and explore the generation gap of the 1950s.

In the film, the scene of the car race or “chicken coop scene” has served as inspiration for moments remembered from later films such as “West Side Story”, “Grease” or “The gangs of the Bronx”.

Also during this Friday night, TRECE brings us “The bridges of Madison” directed by Clint Eastwood and performed by Eastwood himself alongside Meryl Streep, Annie Corley, Victor Slezak Y Jim Haynie. After her, the Western by Joseph Kane “The indomitable”.

Saturday, June 18TRECE brings to our screens the fantastic film “Men of Honor” (at 3:00 p.m.), starring Robert De Niro, Cuba Gooding Jr, David Conrad and Charlize Theron. This film is based on true events in the life of Carl Brashear, the first black diver in the US Navy.

Continue the afternoon with the western “Black fox: good and bad men” (5:10 p.m.) starring Christopher Reeve and Tony Todd Y “Dead Man’s Revenge” (at 6:50 p.m.) by the hand of Colin Farrell Y Terrence Howard.

LONG LIVE SPANISH CINEMA

This weekend in April, TRECE broadcasts in the cycle LONG LIVE SPANISH CINEMA a comic double starring the great Lina Morgan:“A nun and a Don Juan” and “Single and mother in life”

The evening begins with the broadcast of “A Nun and a Don Juan” (3:00 p.m.). Sister Cecilia tries to clean up the economic situation of her convent by selling some old codices in a bookstore. There she meets a false friar who wants to deceive her.

The Spanish film cycle continues with “Single and mother in life” (4:30 p.m.), directed by Javier Aguirre. Julita is pregnant, but for her it is not good news; she is a victim of premarital relations. Her boyfriend Paco de Ella, who is a mechanic, considers that, according to the theory of a French biologist explained to him by a friend of his, he is not responsible.