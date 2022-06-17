this is the Top 10 of his best collections

Not long ago we told you that ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ had dethroned ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ to become the highest grossing film of the year in the United States. Well, now it continues to add records, because its worldwide collection has just surpassed that of ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ and it is already the highest-grossing film of Tom Cruise’s entire career.

That first position was occupied until now by the sixth installment of the ‘Mission Impossible’ franchise with a total collection of 787 million, but the sequel to ‘Top Gun’ has already reached worldwide revenue of $806.4 million.

Perhaps it is surprising that Tom Cruise has not yet achieved that not a single film in his filmography has exceeded 1,000 million worldwide collection, but it is that that amount was almost impossible to achieve until relatively recently.

Tom Cruise’s top 10 box office hits

Next we will review the Top 10 highest-grossing movies of Cruise’s careerwhere it is especially striking that the tenth place is occupied by a film unanimously considered a failure:

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ ($806.4 million) ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ (787 million) ‘Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol’ (694 million) ‘Mission: Impossible – Secret Nation’ (688 million) ‘The war of the worlds’ (606 million) ‘Mission: Impossible 2’ (549 million) ‘Mission: Impossible’ (457 million) ‘The last samurai’ (456 million) ‘Rainman’ (412 million) ‘The Mummy’ (409 million)

In case you are curious, the 11th position is occupied by ‘Mission: Impossible 3’ with 399 million, while ‘Edge of Tomorrow’ occupies the twelfth position with 367 million. to find ‘Top Guns’, which swept the box office at the time with revenues of 357 million, we have to go down to 14th place.