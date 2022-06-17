This is the spectacular armor that Chris Hemsworth will wear in Thor: Love and Thunder

Although Thor: Love and Thunder has been announced for a long time, the film has been delayed several times due to the coronavirus, like the rest of Marvel productions. For this reason, the study has remained silent on the long-awaited sequel, despite the fact that its filming is practically finished. We are waiting for your marketing campaign to start, but we have already been able to find out about some news that have ended up leaking.

The new costume that Thor will wear in Love and Thunder

A Username on Twitter has shared an image from the Hallmark store catalog, showing a Thor: Love and Thunder keychain. This merchandising item shows that the God of Thunder will debut an impressive armor in his next movie. You can take a look at this suit below.

Despite the fact that Marvel heroes usually change their suits in each movie, this is the first time that Thor has experienced such a radical change in appearance. The God of Thunder doesn’t normally wear so many pieces of armor, so this new uniform may indicate an increase in power ahead of his sequel. Director Taika Waititi already warned that Love and Thunder would be a very ambitious film, so we can expect great things from it.

The main reason Marvel Studios hasn’t started promoting Thor: Love and Thunder yet is because it’s busy pushing Moon Knight and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which are both set to release sooner. Thor fans will have to wait until July 8 to see the return of their favorite hero.