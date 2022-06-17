This is the phrase that is most shouted at Tom Hanks on the street

Loved by millions of people around the world, Tom Hanks confesses that in the streets people usually approach him with some of the most emblematic phrases of his films. On this occasion, we tell you what it is the one who yells at him the most and we share everything there is to know about it. Do not miss the details.

At 65 years old and weeks away from turning 66 (he was born on July 9, 1956), Tom Hanks He is not only one of the best actors in the world, but he is also one of the most loved, which is justified by his likeable personality and the fact that he usually plays good and human characters on the big screen. .

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker