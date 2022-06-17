This is the phrase that is most shouted at Tom Hanks on the street

Loved by millions of people around the world, Tom Hanks confesses that in the streets people usually approach him with some of the most emblematic phrases of his films. On this occasion, we tell you what it is the one who yells at him the most and we share everything there is to know about it. Do not miss the details.

At 65 years old and weeks away from turning 66 (he was born on July 9, 1956), Tom Hanks He is not only one of the best actors in the world, but he is also one of the most loved, which is justified by his likeable personality and the fact that he usually plays good and human characters on the big screen. .

This led him to build a close bond with your followerswho when they come across him in the streets or in different public spaces refer to him by mentioning some of the most memorable phrases from his movies.

Tom Hanks plays Colonel Parker in the Elvis Presley biopic – Source: Instagram Tom Hanks (/tomhanks)

Hanks himself set the tone for this in a visit he made to The Graham Norton Showthe famous British program that is broadcast on the BBC. There, the host took the opportunity to ask him what people say to him the most, what they yell at him when they see him.

“They used to shout: ‘Houston, we have a problem‘” Hanks began, quoting the memorable line from apollo 13. “They used to yell that and then ‘Run Forrest Run‘. That is very popular”, continued the American actor, this time mentioning Forrest Gump.

After a pause, the protagonist of Catch Me If You Can expressed: “But now they only shout: ‘Wilson!‘”, in clear allusion to the unforgettable call made by his character in Castawaythe film directed by Robert Zemeckis.

Causes concern: Tom Hanks and his image today

The aforementioned visit to the Graham Norton It is not current, but it was given several years ago. In fact, the American actor can be seen with the same look that he wears in Sully: Feat on the Hudsonthe 2016 film directed by Clint Eastwood.

Putting the focus on the present, just a few hours ago Hanks generated concern with the physical image that he currently wears. Much skinnier than usual and with a notorious tremor in one of your handscaught the attention of the whole world in the framework of the presentation of his new film.

Is about Elvisa film centered on the life of the historic singer in which Hanks plays Colonel Parker, his famous manager. The play is directed by Baz Luhrman (Moulin Rouge!, The Great Gatsby) and will be hitting screens in the coming weeks.

