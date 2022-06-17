This is the MOVIE where Johnny Depp and Amber Heard met | VIDEO

Although the trial of Johnny Depp with Amber Heard has culminated, the controversy that revolves around them continues to give a lot to talk about because after an affair that took them to the altar, their life took a 180° turn which ended up before a judge blaming each other. However, the one who came out on top was the actor from “Pirates of the Caribbean”, but did you know that they had their first contact in a movie where did they work together call “Diary of a seducer”.

As you read it, the relationship between Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard It was not by chance or because they had the same circle of friends, they met at the time of recording one of the highest-grossing movies in Hollywood called “Diary of a seducer”, which premiered in 2011 and is based on the book entitled “The Rum Diary” by the American writer Hunter S. Thompson, who was a great friend of Depp before taking his own life on February 20, 2005.

