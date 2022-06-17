This is the MOVIE where Johnny Depp and Amber Heard met | VIDEO

Although the trial of Johnny Depp with Amber Heard has culminated, the controversy that revolves around them continues to give a lot to talk about because after an affair that took them to the altar, their life took a 180° turn which ended up before a judge blaming each other. However, the one who came out on top was the actor from “Pirates of the Caribbean”, but did you know that they had their first contact in a movie where did they work together call “Diary of a seducer”.

As you read it, the relationship between Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard It was not by chance or because they had the same circle of friends, they met at the time of recording one of the highest-grossing movies in Hollywood called “Diary of a seducer”, which premiered in 2011 and is based on the book entitled “The Rum Diary” by the American writer Hunter S. Thompson, who was a great friend of Depp before taking his own life on February 20, 2005.

Being a film directed by Bruce Robinson, the movie It is about Chenault, a young woman engaged to a tycoon but who in turn is the love interest of the character played by Johnny Depp.

It is worth mentioning that for the recording of Diary of a seducer, Johnny Depp He had a relationship with the singer Vanessa Paradis which ended in 2012, so from there he began dating Amber Heard to get married on a private island in 2015.

Johnny Depp returns to the big screen

After winning the lawsuit against Amber Heard, Johnny Depp will return to the big screens after being banned for being accused of domestic violence. However, the actor was responsible for erasing that image and gave strong evidence that he was defamed.

After erasing the bad image that was had of the actor, Johnny Depp will return with a leading role in the film jeanne du Barry, a period drama about Jeanne Bécu (Maïwenn), better known as Madame du Barry, a Frenchwoman who grew up poor and became the lover of King Louis XV, whom Depp will play. Despite being a film with high expectations, its release date has not yet been given, which will welcome the actor back.