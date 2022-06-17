This is the mansion that Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson bought for his mother

Several days ago the renowned actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson went viral for a video he shared on social media where he is seen taking a tour with his mother of a new mansion in California.

The property it’s called ‘Le Samoana’ and it is not the first that the actor buys for his mother, but he assures that it is the most special so far.

After the virality of this publication, several specialized real estate media have found more details of the new house that “The Rock” and a team of specialists remodeled.

According to specialized media, the mansion it has an extension of 4,400 square feet distributed on one floor with six bedrooms, four full bathrooms, one half bathroom, hall, living room, dining room, kitchen, laundry room and other amenities.

The 50-year-old actor he wanted his mother to be completely surprised when she walked through the huge door main black.

Now Johnson’s mother will live like the stars in Los Angeles. She now has a gourmet kitchen with blue cabinets and high-end appliances.

the main room has a living room, fireplace and private bathroom. The most enviable thing about this space in the house is its direct access to the backyard thanks to a large glass door. The main bathroom has a large shower and an oval shaped bathtub.

The entire property has natural light thanks to the large windows that are throughout the place.

In addition to the quite comfortable interior, the family will be able to enjoy afternoons outdoors thanks to its large swimming pool, terrace, green areas and other very pleasant spaces.

For Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson this is not just another property in your real estate portfoliothis one is quite special, because he says that as a child he saw his mother cry many times due to economic problems and giving her the house of his dreams makes him feel proud.

