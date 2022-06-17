this is the luxurious cast for the biopic of the photographer Lee Miller

The film dedicated to examining the life of the photographer Lee Miller It had already attracted the attention of the media thanks to the signing of Kate Winslet to head it, but the other interpreters that will accompany her support the interest of the project. A) Yes, dead line echoes that along with Winslet they will be part of the cast Jude Law, Marion Cotillard, Andrea Riseborough Y Josh O’Connorthe latter very much in vogue thanks to a role in The Crown that has made him win the Emmy and the Golden Globe. The film is titled READand is dedicated to examining a very specific period in the life of this war reporter, who worked as a photographer and correspondent for fashion during World War II after being the muse of the well-known artist man ray in the 30s.

According to reports, Riseborough would play Audrey Whiterseditor of the fashion British and a close friend of Miller, while Cotillard will put a face to Solange D’Ayenfashion director of French Vogue, Law will be Roland Penroseartist who would fall in love with the photographer, and O’Connor would play the son of Penrose and Miller, Anthony Penrose. The latter’s documents on his mother are the material on which it is built. READhaving inspired much of the script he writes Liz Hannah. The film is directed by ellen kuras Winslet herself being one of its great promoters, taking charge of producing. In fact, the actress has already made statements about the project, ensuring that we are not facing a biopic to use.





“This is not at all a biopic. Doing a story about Lee’s whole life… that’s a series worthy of HBO.” says the Oscar winner. “What we wanted to do was take the most interesting decade of his life, the one that defined who he was. It was the period from 1938 to 1948, which led to the war”. During World War II, Lee specialized in photographing war victims and concentration camps, providing indelible testimony to how we remember the war. “I’m amazed that a movie has never been made about this incredible woman and I think the reason is that her life was so vast that once you take a bite, you can’t stop chewing.” Winslet continues.

The actress believes that if until now the cinema has not paid attention to the figure of Miller, it is due to her beginnings as a model for Man Ray (from whom she would disassociate herself by accepting her own commissions). “She has been misunderstood and seen through the eyes of a man, through a male gaze because she started her life as a model and she was very beautiful…”, Winslet continues. “Many war correspondents were on the front lines photographing the fighting. Lee was the woman who documented the war for women through the eyes of women. Through Vogue, this fashion magazine that women read, they were able to bring news of the war and show what was happening from a woman’s perspective,” concludes. READ Filming will begin in the summer of 2022.

