This is the impressive collection of cars that Sylvester Stallone’s daughters will inherit

Sylvester Stallone, American actor, screenwriter, producer and film director of Italian origin has a large collection of high-end vehicles. Thus, today we show you one by one his best cars, which will be inherited as family jewels by his daughters Sophia, Scarlet and Sistine Stallone. The actor is recognized worldwide as one of the leading actors in Hollywood action movies.

Sistine Stallone’s father has given life to two iconic characters in film history: a Rocky Balboa, an unknown Philadelphia boxer who against all odds becomes champion, and John Rambo, a troubled former Green Beret veteran of the Vietnam War, specializing in guerrilla, survival and combat. Tape “Rocky” of 1976 earned him three Oscar nominations, in the category of best actor, best film and best screenplay. In 2016, Sylvester Stallone He won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor for the role of Rocky Balboa in the spin-off of the saga, “Creed”, in addition to being nominated for an Oscar in the same category.

Apart from the sagas of Rocky and Rambo, among his most popular tapes of Sylvester Stallone They include: “Cobra”, “Lock Up”, “Tango and Cash”, “Demolition Man”, “Cliffhanger”, “Assassins”, “Judge Dredd” and “The Expendables”. Among the actor’s featured cars is a Bugatti Veyron, a two-seater super sports car designed and developed by the “Volkswagen Group” and produced in Molsheim by the manufacturer “Bugatti Automobiles SAS” from 2005 to 2015.

Image: Tork

Sylvester Stallone He also owns a Mercedes-Benz G63 which we can deduce from Instagram photos is his favorite. Sistine Stallone, or at least the one his father is willing to lend him; In addition, the extensive collection includes a Camaro Custom SS and a Ferrari 612 Scaglietti. The latter is a grand touring sports car produced by the Italian manufacturer Ferrari from 2004 to 2011. It was designed by Pininfarina as a replacement for the Ferrari 456M; It has a coupe body and a 2+2 seat configuration. Some of its rivals are the Aston Martin DB9, the Bentley Continental GT, the BMW 6 Series, the Jaguar XK, the Maserati GranTurismo and the Mercedes-Benz CL-Class. It replaces the Ferrari 456, and was replaced by the Ferrari FF.

Image: Wikipedia

The actor of “Rocky” also has a Cadillac Escalade in which it has also been possible to see Sistine Stallone along with her sisters. But the list goes on with a Mercedes SL65, a Bentley Continental GTC, a Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano Mansory and a Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG. This last car Sylvester Stallone It is an E-segment luxury passenger car produced by the German manufacturer and until mid-1993, the commercial name of the models was made up of three digits corresponding to the cylinder capacity and letters according to the type of engine and bodywork. The coupé versions had a C and the station wagon a T, while the sedans had none in particular; this stage has been pointed out by many fans of the brand as the most confusing in its history.