This is the condition that Erik del Castillo wants for Kate to marry again

Eric del Castillowho has already lived with the boyfriend of Kateexpressed his desire that his daughter marry Edgar Baenawith whom he began a love relationship in 2021.

But, the 87-year-old actor confessed the condition that he would like to be met if the protagonist of “La Reina del Sur”, a Telemundo series, decided to go to the altar once again.

In a recent meeting with the press, J. Eduardo Eric Del Castillo-Negrete Galvánbetter known as Eric del Castillo, made it clear that he has an excellent opinion of his son-in-law, Edgar Bahena, who works as a director of photography for cinema and advertising, in addition to expressing that he is well received in his family.

“I accept it because he is a good person. He is a decent boy, he is a correct boy, prepared, and well, my daughter chose him. What better approval than hers?” Said the Mexican.

In this sense, it should be noted that Kate del Castillo, 49, has already been married twice. The first time was with Luis Garciaa marriage that lasted from 2001 to 2004, and the second, occurred with Aaron Diazfrom 2009 to 2011. With this background, the first actor said that, if he remarried, he would hope that it would be once and for all with his gallant, Edgar Bahena.

“Well yes, but, like 20 [veces] no more. Since it is planted there, ”said Del Castillo with a smile.

Erik del Castillo also explained the circumstance by which he welcomes the fact that the famous woman already lives with Edgar’s children.

“You are right. I also have a son from my first marriage, Ponciano, whom I love very much, and my grandchildren, his children. My wife [Kate Trillo del Castillo] He accepted me like that and then life changes, “he said.

On the other hand, in a recent interview, Veronica del Castillo revealed that her sister already plays the role of “good stepmother” with her partner’s children, despite the fact that she has never been interested in having children of her own.

“He is very sensitive to what he does not like, which are the children, and he is very happy with his children,” the presenter declared during her meeting with the press. However, Verónica del Castillo ruled out that her sister wants to get married or have a child for now. “She’s not going to be a mother, I don’t think, and I don’t even think she’s going to get married again. She already screwed up twice, ”she sentenced.

