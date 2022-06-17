This is the blood-addicted musician who is going to marry Megan Fox

Lagencia-Crush Updated: 01/16/2022 11:09 a.m.

Since a couple of years ago the beautiful American actress Megan fox decided to leave her husband the actor Brian AustinGreen to start a relationship with the artist of the moment Machine Gun Kellywe have witnessed the beginning of one of the craziest couples on the scene.

This is Megan Fox with her old and comfortable life.

He, a half rapper/punk/rocker with an indeterminate aesthetic between Kurt Cobain Y Justin Bieber two meters tall, with a 12-year-old daughter from his previous marriage and addicted to bad company and endless parties. Famous is his dissolute life and parties that end with the presence of the police as if it were a hormonal adolescent.

MGK with her daughter Casie

She, an actress famous for having participated in the Transformers saga and whose career has not yet taken off.

Married to Brian Austin Green with whom she had 3 children. She’s beautiful as hell, but with a boring comfortable life that she turned upside down Machine Gun Kelly after meeting and falling madly in love during the filming of a video clip.

Explosives are a while

photo of her

As you may have read on ABC Gente, last week the singer decided to kneel down and propose to Megan. Among many other rituals, there was one that caught our attention: they drank their own blood to seal the commitment as well as giving each other a pendant that contained their blood.

Going through his Instagram account, we see that MGK has some kind of obsession with blood as you can see:

Here in a scene from his latest video where the blood gushes again

We do not know if this obsession with blood is simple posturing or is it that The Twilight Saga is back in fashionbut it gives us something to see him all the time bloodied promoting his work.

This guy's thing is freaky

Either way, we love that Megan Fox has found true love, crazy, furious, wild and… bloody. Let’s see how long they last.

See them

