This is Shakira’s mansion in Miami to which she could move after her separation from Piqué

After 12 years of love and two children together, the relationship of Shakira and Gerard Pique has come to an end. The tension between the two and their respective families is increasing every day, especially after the rumor spread that the footballer could have been unfaithful to that of Barranquilla with a young 20-year-old stewardess (although her environment denies this information).

Since the separation was confirmed, many think that Shakira could be considering returning to her old mansion in one of the most desired streets of Miami Beach: North Bay Road, known for being an area where other celebrities live, including, Jennifer Lopez, Ricky Martin, Matt Damon or Alejandro Sanz.

A house with a lot of history

Built in 1951, it passed into the hands of the Colombian singer for more than 3 million dollars in the year 2001. In this mansion she lived for almost a decade with his ex-husband, the Argentine businessman and lawyer Antonio de la Rua.

Years after her relationship with Piqué began after the World Cup in South Africa, the singer He has tried to sell the house, without success, up to two times. He did it for the first time in 2018 and asked for more than 11 million dollars and tried again in 2021 for almost 16 million, without success.

A few months after putting it up for sale for the last time, the singer made a remodel to modernize your mansion and now the home is valued at more than 20 million dollars. Of course, the mansion does not seem to be for sale and many wonder if this could be the sign that Shakira will definitely leave the house that shares with Piqué in Esplugues de Llobregat.

Inside Shakira’s mansion

A land of more than two thousand square meters and a large house of 850 square meters with several living rooms and dining rooms and up to six bedrooms and eight bathrooms.





Shakira’s house in Miami | gtres



The design is white, simple and clean, even the pool table is white and has an exclusive decoration on its legs. An exquisite taste for wood, glass tables and some green and pink touches to accompany the neatness of the stay.





Shakira’s house in Miami | gtres



Large windows with exciting views of a private pool. Behind it, a short access to a wooden walkway that opens out across Biscayne Bay with spectacular views of the sea.





Shakira’s house in Miami | gtres



The singer has not yet confirmed if she will finally move to her old home or not, but what is clear is that, sooner or later, the couple will have to go their separate ways and goods.

I’m sure you’re interested…

Shakira and Piqué: it is revealed how long they have been separated and who made the decision