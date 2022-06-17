this is his new film with Paco León and Pedro Pascal



‘The unbearable weight of a huge talent’ is the new film in which Nicolas Cage plays himself (or almost)



The Spanish Paco León and the actor Pedro Pascal accompany Cage in this film



The film opens on June 17 in Spanish cinemas

Within the long list of Hollywood stars who have bizarre whims, where we find Bill Murray and performers like Mark Wahlberg, there is one who stands out for being extravagant in both his professional and personal life: Nicolas Cage.

So much so that the last film released by the 58-year-old actor is almost autobiographical. Cage plays himself in ‘The unbearable weight of a huge talent’, a film set in Mallorca, and that is a mixture of thriller and parody directed by Tom Gormican. We are faced with a kind of actor’s self-criticism, which is taken to the next level with this project.

The tape includes numerous references to his eclectic film career, and it is an exaggerated and humorous version of his own life. In this adventure, Cage is an actor in deep debt. and with a bad relationship with his family, who is forced to accept a millionaire sum to attend a curious event. He today he arrives in theaters.

Nicolas Cage the mess

A big challenge

“At first, I was very disturbed by the idea of ​​playing a role of someone with my name, a version of my person”, he begins by saying”, explains the actor during the promotion of the film. “But reading the letter from the director, Tom Gormican, I realized very quickly that he was a film buff in his own right and was genuinely interested in my previous work,” he says.

Nicolas Cage and Pedro Pascal in “The Unbearable Weight of Huge Talent”Cord Press

The actor has recounted some aspects he shares with his character: “The two that come to mind are enthusiasm for the movies… The other idea that came up in the film was work, work as a mantra and that I love to work. The work has always been like a guardian angel that has allowed me to build from my imagination, my emotions and my experiences, and not destroy, that’s clear”.

paco and peter

In the story starring Cage, his character decides to agree to appear on Cage’s birthday. a capricious billionaire, played by Pedro Pascal, another of the most beloved actors internationally. “Pedro is a wonderful actor, has a unique sense of humor and it is a box of surprises and mysteries. He never knew what he was thinking… he’s an amazing actor and he’s nothing like the character he plays,” Cage has said of his co-star.

Nicolas Cage and Pedro Pascal in the movie The Unbearable Weight of Huge Talentuppers.es

This is where his brother comes into the picture, an arms dealer whose role is played by the Spanish actor Paco León, who shines with his version of a Hollywood villain, in what is his debut in the city of stars. Months away from debuting as a director ‘Rainbow‘, gets into the skin of Lucas Gutiérrez.

“I hope to be at height”, León confessed in an interview in La Resistencia. “I’m a good actor, but not in English, because I don’t understand very well what I’m saying“, recognized between laughs. “I learned the phrases, like for example ‘mother fucker!’ [hijo de puta]or ‘Nic fucking Cage’ [puto Nicholas Cage]which also told him a lot, because he plays himself”.

The actor Paco León in the movie “The unbearable weight of a huge talent”Cord Press

Hollywood stars

The situation takes an unexpected turn when Cage is recruited by a CIA agent (Tiffany Haddish) and forced to live up to his own legend to save himself and those he loves. With a career built for this very moment, award-winning actor must take on the role of a lifetime: Nick Cage.