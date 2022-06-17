This is Clint Eastwood according to Tom Hanks or Morgan Freeman









At 92 years old, the filmmaker boasts of a career, both as an actor and director combo. We have seen him countless times on screen, but only those who really know him know what he is like off camera. Tom Hanks, Hilary Swank, Meryl Streep, Morgan Freeman, Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper… There are many actors who have worked side by side with Clint Eastwood. What do you think of him? Would they participate in a movie of yours again?

With Tom Hanks coincided in Sulli (2016), based on the true story of a pilot who became a hero by making an emergency splashdown in the Hudson River at its mouth in New York City on January 15, 2009, saving the lives of his passengers . What is it like working under him?













Clint Eastwood and Tom Hanks on the set of 'Sully'

“When you’re in a Clint Eastwood movie you don’t even know the camera is rolling. And you just hear over your shoulder ‘Okay. Ahead’. Sometimes, you’re liking it and you keep doing it… Until you hear him say, ‘Enough is enough.’ And that’s it. After that, you turn the page and go to the next scene. It is intimidating nose“, he recognized then.

Eastwood did not hesitate to bet on Hillary Swank for million dollar Baby (2004), one of the most successful films of his career. The role earned the actress to get the Oscar Award. For this she had to undergo a hard training and following a strict dietjust like Elsa Pataky for her movie Interceptor.











Clint Eastwood and Hilary Swank

Your experience couldn’t have been better, because Swank dreams of working with him again. “I turned red as an apple the first time we met, and at the moment i felt comfortable. We started talking like we’d known each other forever,” she recalls.