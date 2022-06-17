This is Clint Eastwood according to Tom Hanks or Morgan Freeman
At 92 years old, the filmmaker boasts of a career, both as an actor and director combo. We have seen him countless times on screen, but only those who really know him know what he is like off camera. Tom Hanks, Hilary Swank, Meryl Streep, Morgan Freeman, Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper… There are many actors who have worked side by side with Clint Eastwood. What do you think of him? Would they participate in a movie of yours again?
With Tom Hanks coincided in Sulli (2016), based on the true story of a pilot who became a hero by making an emergency splashdown in the Hudson River at its mouth in New York City on January 15, 2009, saving the lives of his passengers . What is it like working under him?
“When you’re in a Clint Eastwood movie you don’t even know the camera is rolling. And you just hear over your shoulder ‘Okay. Ahead’. Sometimes, you’re liking it and you keep doing it… Until you hear him say, ‘Enough is enough.’ And that’s it. After that, you turn the page and go to the next scene. It is intimidating nose“, he recognized then.
Eastwood did not hesitate to bet on Hillary Swank for million dollar Baby (2004), one of the most successful films of his career. The role earned the actress to get the Oscar Award. For this she had to undergo a hard training and following a strict dietjust like Elsa Pataky for her movie Interceptor.
Your experience couldn’t have been better, because Swank dreams of working with him again. “I turned red as an apple the first time we met, and at the moment i felt comfortable. We started talking like we’d known each other forever,” she recalls.
Morgan Freeman: “Clint is the best director”
It can be impressive, but not at short distances. At least that’s what it seems, according to the statements of his colleagues, all flattery. Morgan Freeman Y Matt Damon coincided with Clint Eastwood in Undefeated (2009). “Clint is the best director that I know When he picks up a script he makes it a hit. This time I think it is the most i had fun with him“confessed the protagonist of Life imprisonment at the movie premiere. For Freeman, Eastwood is too much of a perfectionist, will that be the key to his success?
The Matt Damon thing is pure admiration. “I would like to be like Clint Eastwood. I admire a lot as a person and director. Film stories that you are passionate about, any script that arouses your curiosity brings it to the big screen and that’s precisely what I want to do: shoot without thinking about it too much,” he acknowledged.
Bradley Cooper He has shared a film set with Eastwood on several occasions. one of them in the movie The Sniper (2015). He repeated years later in Mule (2019). “Just running into Clint made me excited about going to the shoot every day. I’ve never gotten tired of it.” see him work because as a director he is wonderful. I was surprised your ability to communicatethe speed with which he shoots, his understanding with his collaborators is amazing”, he assured. The actor thinks like Tom Hanks: “There an energy and a vitality in the shoots of Eastwood that makes you swear you’re not working.