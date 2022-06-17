This handy mobile notes app is free to download today only

Share

Deals are back on Google Play! Take advantage of this discount and get one of the best paid applications for Android, completely free.

Today we met a new and interesting offer in Google Play Store, thanks to which you can get one of best note apps that can be found in the Google Play Store, completely free of charge.

“Notes”, a complete app to take notes that you can download for free for a few hours

With over 100,000 downloads on Google Play and a rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars, notes It is one of the most popular and best valued alternative apps to Google Keep by users.

The app combines an intuitive design with a host of features, ranging from the ability to add attachments, audio files or create lists to the notes, until use widgets, manage bookmarks or use different colors to better use the notes.

In addition to allowing you to create notes, the application also allows create and manage to-do lists and reminders. In this way, you save yourself the need to have two different applications installed on your mobile.

This free notes app with a minimalist design is the best alternative to Google Keep that you can use

Normally, the application has a price of 4.79 euros, although there is a free version with some limitations. for a limited time, it is possible download version premium More complete of the application completely free.

