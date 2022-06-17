They released the first photo of Ryan Gosling as Ken for the movie “Barbie”

Gosling will star in the film alongside Margot Robbie, who will play Barbie. Photo: NA.

Barbie is one of the most anticipated Warner Bros releases of the coming year. With a release date for July 20, 2023, the studio was already able to advance some images of how its actors look in the skin of the iconic Mattel dolls.

A few months ago, the first official photograph of Margot Robbie as Barbie had been released. With the color pink as the predominant color, the image shows the actress on top of a convertible with a wardrobe very similar to the one she wears the popular toy, in light blue tones.

Now it was Gosling’s turn. With an intense tan and a marked physique, according to the aesthetics of the doll, added to platinum hair, the actor appears on a very pink stage. As for his look, he has pants and a jean vest, which exposes his torso; You can also read that on his underwear it says “Ken”.

In addition to Ryan and Margot, those who make up the cast are America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, among others.

In this regard, Simu Liu gave a preview of Barbie by confessing that it is “wild” and “incredibly unique”. He also elaborated on the intense exercise his co-star, Ryan Gosling, had to undergo in order to fit into the role of Ken.

“Ryan is 100% definitely. He goes to the gym in the morning and after work. As much as I think I have a work ethic, I also love food. I only hear things in passing, you know, like his strict regimen and the emphasis he puts on taking care of himself and his body. I respect him a lot,” Liu told ET.