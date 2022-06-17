They expect Banxico to increase its rate by 75 base points on two occasions

After the decision of the Federal Reserve (Fed) of the United States to increase its interest rate by 75 basis points, Bank of America Securities anticipates that the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) will carry out the same movement on at least two occasions and consecutively. According to the BoFA Securities analysis, in Banxico’s monetary policy decision next week, by Victoria Rodríguez Ceja, a 75 basis point hike will be voted for.

The same story will be repeated at the August meeting, where the Governing Board will repeat the action and, later, there would be an increase of 50 basis points for September, while in the last two months of the year the rise would moderate to 25 basis points each month, according to BoFA Securities.

In this way, Banxico would close 2022 taking the rate to a level of 9.5%, something that has not been seen at least since 2008, when the institution adopted the inflation targeting policy.

“Banxico is trying to quickly put the monetary policy rate above neutral to reduce inflation, especially core inflation, and to prevent the peso from depreciating too much against the dollar to avoid external pressure on prices,” the institution said. .

On Wednesday, the rise in the Fed rate – whose magnitude had not been seen since 1994 – opened the door for Banxico to increase its interest rate by 75 basis points at its next meeting, after in the last meeting only the deputy governor Irene Espinosa will vote in favor of an increase of that magnitude.

Currently, the interest rate of the monetary institution is at 7.00%, after the increases it has made to try to stop the increase in prices, which has been the international headache in recent months.

Banxico’s Governing Board will meet next Thursday, June 23, to discuss and announce its monetary policy decision.

Although the market considers that everything is set for Banxico to increase the rate by 75 basis points, Franklin Templeton does not rule out that the central bank could increase the rate to a greater extent.

Jorge Marmolejo, Portfolio Manager of Franklin Templeton Mexico, did not rule out that the central institution will increase its reference rate by up to 100 basis points.

“I don’t think that Banxico will go in a different direction than the Fed, the big question now would be how much its rate is going to rise. There was talk, from previous meetings, that it had to be more aggressive than the Fed, so the question is that if the Fed raised its rate by 75 basis points, will Banxico raise it by 1% in a single meeting? It seems unprecedented to us, but we will have to see how they all play out, ”he said.

The decision of the US central bank took the market almost by surprise, since a day earlier even the members themselves were in favor of an increase of only 50 basis points; however, the disclosure of the US inflation rate of 8.6%, the highest in four decades, changed the discourse.

Gas subsidies are sustainable

BoFA Securities pointed out in its analysis that investors have been questioning the impact of the Package Against Inflation and Scarcity (Pacic), presented in early May by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

In this line, for the institution, the gasoline subsidies, which seek to avoid a sharp increase in fuel prices, are sustainable.

“We believe that gasoline subsidies are sustainable, financed with oil surpluses and spending cuts. Inflation in Mexico has not yet peaked, but AMLO’s programs are smoothing out inflation,” the investment bank added.

Fiscal subsidies for gasoline, both the IEPS and the complementary, have already cost almost 100,000 million pesos, according to data from the Tax Administration Service (SAT).

The SAT figures revealed that, in the first five months of the year, the fiscal stimulus granted to the IEPS had a cost of 88,241 million pesos, 4.8 times more than what was not collected in the same period of 2021.

Meanwhile, due to the complementary fiscal stimulus, which was activated in March due to the persistence of high oil prices, the treasury has had to give up a collection of 10.642 million pesos.

