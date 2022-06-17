They claim that this video that is circulating shows the final evolution of Sprigatito in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, but fans are suspicious

As you will remember, new rumors were previously shared in the Pokémon community started by the well-known Riddler Khu, that the evolution of the tender Sprigatito could be a bipedal Pokémon (as happened with Litten, who ended up becoming Incineroar).

Well, on this occasion, supposedly a video that seems to show the final evolution of Sprigatito. You can see it below:

4chan No. 50725399 Scarlet Violet Sprigatito Leak from LeaksAndRumors

However, there are things that do not seem to convince many fans. These are the details that have been shared:

It seems that Sprigatito would evolve and develop features more similar to those of a fox and it seems to be a dual type Plant/Claim .

and it seems to be a dual type . However, many fans think that This video could be fake since on the one hand, the leak seems to have originated in 4chan (most of the “leaks” listed there are fake) and features generic animation, low-res textures, etc.

since on the one hand, the leak seems to have originated in (most of the “leaks” listed there are fake) and features generic animation, low-res textures, etc. If it were legitimate and it was the final form of Sprigatito in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, the most logical thing would be for Nintendo to act quickly and withdraw and it has already been on the net for many hours.

Be that as it may, there will be no choice but to wait for the launch of the title to clear up any doubts. We remind you that Pokémon Scarlet and Purple comes out on November 18 on Nintendo Switch.

Via.