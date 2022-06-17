They are the most famous celebrity twins in Hollywood

The most famous brothers on television? These celebrity twins They have won the hearts of fans, some have even worked together while others we did not know they had a twin brother. QUE?

In this edition of random facts about celebrities that we like to discover, we took on the task of investigating who the most famous celebrity twins are, from the style icons Olsen to the Weasley brothers who gave us so much mischief, unfortunately Annie and Hallie do not enter this listing (although it would be a dream come true).

Which of these celebrity twins are your favorites?

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

We have to start with the queens of fashion and television, the Olsen twins began their careers at a very young age when they both shared the role of Michelle Tanner in full-house from 1987 to 1995. During that time, they began shooting home videos that became popular with children throughout the ’90s, as well as starring in feature films such as It Takes Two in 1995 and New York Minute in 2004. They also starred in the sitcoms Two of a Kind Y so little time, and the animated series Mary-Kate and Ashley in Action!.

They retired from acting but still follow their passion for fashion with one of the most successful brands called The Row. His creations have dressed other celebrities including his younger sister Elizabeth Olsen.

Cole and Dylan Sprouse

Another pair of celebrity twins who shared the same role early in their careers are Cole and Dylan, who made their film debut in big daddy 2001 alongside Adam Sandler, sharing the role of his young son Julian.

Later Cole participated in the series of friends as little Ben but it was not until years later that his first major roles as two separate characters were in The Suite Life of Zack and Codand from Disney Channel, which aired from 2005 to 2008, and then in its cruise-based spinoff series, The Suite Life on Deckfrom 2008 to 2011.

Now Cole is part of the cast of Riverdale and appeared in the movie Five Feet Apart. She then co-starred with Lana Condor in the 2022 space romantic comedy Moonshot.

Dylan appeared in After We Collided and soon it will appear in the movies Beautiful Disaster Y My Fake Boyfriend.

Tia and Tamera Mowry

If you are a 90s kid, surely you remember the series of Sister & Sisterwith twins Tia and Tamera, also co-starred as twins in the 2000 film Seventeen Again and in the 2002 movie The Hot Chickwere guest stars on his little brother’s sitcom smartguy as twins, and co-starred in two Disney Channel Original Movies, twitch Y Twitches Tooonce again as long-lost sisters, this time, with magical powers.

His last project was twintuitiona saga of books that were published from 2016 to 2018.

Benji and Joel Madden

Another pair of twins that had its boom in the 2000s were undoubtedly the Madden brothers, they were part of Good Charlotte, in 1996 with Joel on lead vocals and Benji on lead guitar. They also founded their own side project, The Madden Brothers, in 2014 with success in Australia, and have started other companies such as clothing brands, production companies, and more.

They also have equally iconic wives: Joel is one of the most famous exes Hilary Duff dated, but he’s been married to Nicole Richie since 2010, while Benji married Cameron Diaz in 2015.

Oliver and James Phelps

The Weasley brothers, Oliver and James Phelps will always be remembered for their participation in the most famous science fiction saga as Fred and George, roles they played from 2001 to 2011. Now they present a podcast called Normal Not Normalin which they interview child stars, including former co-stars Alfred Enoch, Evanna Lynch, Katie Leung and more.

As you may remember, in January 2022, when the Harry Potter cast reunion special episode aired, the Phelps twins made headlines when fans discovered that the special had their names backwards.

Malika and Khadijah Haqq

Although Malika has gained a lot of fame for being Khloé Kardashian’s best friend, both Malika and Khadijah have actually appeared on the series. They began to appear in Keeping Up With the Kardashians as close friends of Khloe.

The Haqq sisters, 39, later starred in their own spin-off called Dash Dolls in 2015, focusing on their lives at the Kardashian-owned Dash boutique.

Aaron and Angel Carter

Did you know that Aaron Carter had a twin? Us neither. Aaron started his own music career with songs like “Aaron’s Party,” while Angel modeled when she was a child. In addition to gaining fame for being the little brothers of Nick Carter.

The family has experienced several media controversies and even had a reality show, but we saw them together again until 2014 when it was Aaron who walked his sister Angel down the aisle.

Knox and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt

The promising career of these celebrity twins began even when they were just newborns as their parents, Angelina and Brad Pitt, ended up selling the first image of the twins to Hello Y People for a combined $26 million, making it the most expensive celebrity photo in history, according to Forbes.

Now, the twins will turn 14 in July 2022. They have each worked on projects with their mother, with Knox having a voice role in Kung Fu Panda 3 and Vivienne appearing in maleficent.

Following: The 10 Best Nail Polish Colors to Wear All Summer

Explore more at: Instyle.mx