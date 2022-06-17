These are the 5 best movies with the actress

margot robbie She is one of the most recognized actresses in Hollywood, and has also worked as a producer for several projects. Margot, of Australian origin, had to work since she was a child to help support her family after her father abandoned her.

The 31-year-old actress showed an interest in acting since she was a child and at the age of 17 she moved to Melbourne, Australia, in search of opportunities.

After several appearances in small roles on television, he managed to give the rose to fame in her country by playing Donna Freedman in the television series Neighborsfor which she recorded 311 episodes and for which she was nominated for two Logie Awards.

After that recognition, he moved to the United States, a country where he was able to realize his world fame by participating in numerous productions for the cinema, achieving critical acclaim and public affection.

These are the five best Margot Robbie movies

The wolf of Wall Street. A 2013 film whose cast included Leonardo DiCaprio and Jonah Hill. It got an 8.2 rating on IMDb, although Margot was not the lead, it was the film that gave her recognition.

The big bet. 2015 film, directed by Adam McKay, starring Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, Brad Pitt, rated 7.8 on IMDb.

Once upon a time in… Hollywood. This film was released in 2019, directed by Quentin Tarantino, along with Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, this film got a rating of 7.6 on IMBd.

I Tonya. Movie released in 2017, directed by Craig Gillespie, which got a rating of 7.5 on IMBd. Robbie starred in this story about controversial Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding who was the first American to execute a perfect triple axel jump.

We recommend you read:

The suicide squad. Released in 2021, directed by James Gunn, starring Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, rated 7.5 on IMDb. Margot performs several scenes that will make you remember.

Margot Robbie is recognized for starring in high-budget to low-budget independent productions in which she has been able to display both her dramatic and comedic range.