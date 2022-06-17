“The White Lotus”: the HBO Max series does not take off in its second chapter | REVIEW | streaming | Alexandra Daddario | SKIP-INTRO

Many times when the plot in a series is not what is expected, one ends up looking at certain secondary details that allow them to keep their attention for more than sixty minutes. This is the case of “The White Lotus”, HBO Max series whose premiere episode we analyzed a week ago, and which has just released the second of its six chapters, entitled “New day”.

We had said in our first review that we are dealing with the story of a trip by wealthy tourists to a beautiful resort in Hawaii. There were then two groups of characters: the first, made up of people who pay and receive good treatment, food and luxuries in return, versus the second, made up of those who charge and are obliged to serve, although without necessarily keeping silent about the inconveniences they might feel. throughout the seven days of this particular ‘coexistence’.

The slow pace shown in the premiere chapter is maintained in this second installment. In addition, characters that seem still far from taking off prevail. A clear example is Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge), characterized as a blonde and lonely woman who seems willing to do anything for company, and not necessarily sexually. We talked about her first because it is, clearly, a missed opportunity in this cast of names with an interesting track record.

Another character who seems stagnant in his complexes and in the macho profile that the script assigns him is Shane (Jake Lacy). It’s boring to see him for the umpteenth time arguing with the manager of the White Lotus because he was assigned the wrong room. “I feel like they see me as an idiot,” he says in his only solvent sentence in these two chapters. For the rest, his character represents only a use and abuse of macho stereotypes. Let’s hope that in the four remaining episodes the plot will keep something better for those who, as we also said a week ago, open the story.

Alexandra Daddario and Jake Lacy in “The White Lotus.” (Photo: HBO Max)

And for Shane to function as a ’90s macho, a counterpart is needed. The partner here is Rachel (Alexandra Daddario), who seems more and more convinced that she got married just to please the ‘daddy’s son’ that she had as a boyfriend for a few months. Behind this character there is a story that could well be much more exploited: a journalist who, although aware of her limitations, seeks opportunities to get ahead. Unfortunately, in two chapters this personal micro-story has ended up overshadowed by a somewhat exaggerated attempt to exploit her physical beauty.

The last two points of discussion in this chapter are for the central family of the story, the Mossbachers, and for the manager of the White Lotus. Regarding the first case, it should be said that this second episode has left the abuse around the stereotype of the wealthy and empty family a little. We thus see Nicole (Connie Britton) as a head of a family and “owner of the most important Internet search company in the United States.” On her falls the responsibility of leading, for better or for worse, a messy family in which the paternal image (which falls on Mark (Steve Zahn) seems constantly put to the test. Special mention for Quinn (Fred Hechinger), who from the beginning profile of a lonely teenager stars in a sublime moment: sunrise in solitude watching an unforgettable whale show.

Connie Britton. (Photo: HBO Max)

Finally, on whom the greatest amount of hope rested after the first chapter, Armond (Murray Barlett), it must be said that he also suffers from a stagnation. If in the debut episode he secretly made fun of the millionaires and his whims, this time he ends up simply pleasing them when his boss (the owner of the business) raises his voice on the phone “for the good of the business”. There is no more than that for an administrator to take off in the following installments.

Everything that surrounds these stories that seem to have cooled ends up being correct and solvent. From the sound of drums that rises to the top to accompany the moments of “tension”, to the panoramic shots that ratify that Hawaii seems to be the closest thing to paradise, beyond the peculiar tourists who decide to visit it.

Synopsis: A social satire set in an exclusive Hawaiian resort, the series follows several hotel guests on vacation for a week as they relax and rejuvenate in paradise. But with each passing day, a darker complexity emerges in these perfect travelers, the cheerful hotel employees, and the idyllic location itself.

