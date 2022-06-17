The viral little dart of Dwayne Johnson’s daughter, ‘The Rock’, which left the actor speechless

Dwayne Johnson, ‘The Rock’ has always been very childish, and not only because of the movies he has shot, like, ‘Dad by surprise’, one of the most cutting-edge films of the 2000s. The actor has always had that role of a strong man but with a sensitive heart, as he has shown in his projects. However, sometimes reality is stranger than fiction and, on the occasion of his birthday, which he has just turned 50, we remember a funniest video with his daughter Tiana Gia Johnson. We tell you all the details in CHAIN ​​100!

On the occasion of his birthday, we have recovered a video of the actor who should not go unnoticed with the little one of his children and who has also shared Magazine ‘Cosmopolitan’ on his social networks, a video that, of course, has been filled with the most successful comments with emoticons of hearts and is that the actor is one of the most loved, not only by his children and by Hollywood, but by all their fans and movie lovers.

The video consists of ‘The Rock’ trying to get his daughter to learn certain words that she repeats, such as “she is the smartest”, “the most beautiful” or that “she will achieve everything she sets out to do”, however, the ending is most unexpected. “And now the most important thing, where is your mother? You have to say daddy is the best“, to which his daughter replies that, “Dad? Mom, mom!

Last 2020 the actor managed to win one of the most beloved awards today: having followers on social networks and that is, he currently has more than 300 million followers on Instagram alone, a sign of the affection they have for him, not only his friends, if not all of your movie fans.

The actor and former WWE wrestler, published a nice video -when he exceeded 200 million- and the lesson he has taken after understanding that it is important to reflect your ‘truth’ and stand firm in what you think but always under compassion and loyalty. “And the result of speaking my truth is that I have just been informed, I have exceeded 200 MILLION FOLLOWERS on Instagram and more than 300 MILLION FOLLOWERS on all platforms”Johnson wrote.

Johnson always keeps her presence alive on her Instagram account, and she does so in a variety of sometimes unconventional ways. An example would be the way he announced the cast of his upcoming sitcom, ‘Young Rock.’ Instead of doing a traditional press release and commissioning articles, Johnson decided to cut out the middle man and reveal who will play him and his family on the show.

