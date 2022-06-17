The Vin Diesel movie that you may have missed and that is sweeping now

Vin Diesel he is an actor who moves the masses like few others; perhaps only Dwayne Johnson is up to it, but it is better not to mix them because it is not that they get along very well at the moment. Neither of them may be a good performer, but their box office power is immense. As well, Vin Diesel himself had to face a relative failure with Bloodshot, one of his last filmsAnd all because of the pandemic. What if I tell you that it is already on Netflix succeeding?

The streaming platform has released Bloodshot and is giving him a second life, something that will allow his production company (sony pictures) settle the franchise now that we know it will have a sequel. And in Spain it is already the third most watched production of the week. Therefore, we are going to discover what it offers us and why you should see it as soon as possible.

Bloodshot, the movie that failed in theaters, and succeeds on Netflix

In theaters, grossed just $33.5 million worldwide . Why was its sequel greenlit then? It premiered on March 13, 2020, and theaters were closed at the latest on the 20th of that same month . Come on, it had no route because it was impossible to have it. ✅

Synopsis for Bloodshot

“Ray GarrisonVin Dieselalso know as Bloodshotis resurrected by the company Rising Spirit Technologies through the use of nanotechnology. As he struggles to regain his memory, Ray tries to return to being the one he was before he suffered the accident that left him amnesiac…”.

How to watch Bloodshot on Netflix?

If you want to see Bloodshot in Netflixbut you don’t feel like opening the application and looking for it, take advantage of the fact that you are reading me and open this link in which you will see it ‘ipso facto’ on the platform of streaming.