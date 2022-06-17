The universal life of George Clooney through his houses

What’s more, George bought it hand-in-hand with his dear friends Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford, whose house next door is connected to Clooney’s. “Our lives come and go,” Crawford told AD. “We have drinks in our house and we have dinner in the other, and so on constantly. At the end of the day, what you want is for your house to be filled with friends and family, because that’s what makes it a home”. Despite everything, both couples sold these two properties –known as Casamigos– to a Mexican millionaire in 2016 for an unknown amount. Apparently, Clooney and Crawford were looking for an even more incredible place in the same country at the time.

2014, when they were happy and ate partridges

2014 was a big year for the Clooneys.. They got engaged and married, spending their honeymoon camping out in unfurnished rooms on their newly purchased estate in the British Isle of Sonning Eye in the Thames, as confirmed by Amal to fashion in 2018. The couple paid roughly $11.5 million for this imposing home, which boasts soaring ceilings and Georgian molding in the entryway, a living room filled with family photos, a swim-up bar and a 16-seat movie theater.

There is also a greenhouse with citrus and fruit trees where Amal posed for the cover of US Vogue in 2018. The activist explained that the indoor pool area is also understood as a “party area” and a workplace for George and Amal, since it has an office up the stairs, probably a respite from the main house where the little ones play like crazy.

2016, and Manhattan finally arrived

George and Amal returned to the United States after buying an incredible apartment at the end of 2016, for which they paid almost 13 million euros in the midtown manhattan. The tower – specifically, the 100 East 53rd Street– was designed by Foster & Partners and includes 94 homes and exclusive areas such as an indoor pool, a library, a gym, a gastronomic market and a two Michelin star restaurant led by chef Joël Robuchon.

The location couldn’t be more ideal for the Clooneys, especially for Amal, given how close it is to the United Nations headquarters and Columbia Law School, where she has been teaching. Not much else is known about the apartment, since the couple is very keen on preserving their privacy. But for more details, Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford They have bought one upstairs. Always together.

2021, Oh la la, welcome to France!

The Clooneys kicked off 2021 with a bang by buying another incredible mansion in the Brignoles region, in France, known as Domaine du Canadel. The house dates from the 18th century and is located just a few kilometers from Château Miraval, an amazing estate that he bought Brad Pitt and that it even has a lake, an olive grove, tennis courts and vineyards.